Meta Quest 3 (Quick Look) - Power Meets Comfort

This mixed-reality headset is designed to be competitively priced and comfortable to wear, all while offering access to the latest and best games.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.This case here is actually not part of the package that you buy, I bought this myself off a Danish webshop, webshop believe it or not for next to nothing, but I wanted to protect what's inside because what's inside is one of the best products that I've tested in years."
"And you may look at it and think, well it's a VR headset, it kind of looks like something for a VR headset.Yes, it is.It is the MetaQuest 3 and I adore this thing, I really do."
"I don't get to use it as often as I'd like, but that does not take away from that both myself, my girlfriend, my mom, my brother, my pretty like small kid at 4 years old has tried some of the AR demos on this thing and absolutely loves it, begs me to use it to get to play with it."
"And for me that's just a very good reason because this is both from a sort of a manufacturing standpoint, a software standpoint, that means UI design, gaming possibilities, and control wise, it's absolutely gorgeous, wonderful, and everyone should at least try it.Because a bit of context, we here at Gamereactor were very into VR back when it initially got off the starting point."
"So we made an entire VR set here with the Valve Index and also with a couple of early Oculus models, the PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR 2 obviously took up a lot of space in our editorial coverage because we thought, well we at least thought that there was a good chance that this would change gaming and content consumption permanently."
"Obviously it didn't, it became quite of a niche market, but I basically stepped away from VR after that, I reviewed Half-Life Alyx on Valve Index a couple of years ago and haven't gotten back since.So when I put this on for the first time and experienced full pass through here from these cameras in front, meaning that I could just exist here in the office in the world, look at the people that were talking to me and be a part of the regular world while visual overlays was put on top, I was completely taken aback."
"I was completely taken aback by the fact that I could simply walk around and scan the environment that I wanted to play in, where it would recognize desks and chairs and all manner of different objects to make sure that I wouldn't bump into them, that the game was tailored around that."
"That was absolutely like one of the best sort of software experiences I've had in years.The comfort is fantastic.I've even bought an extra pair of little protective, just a piece of foam, but I really wanted to protect it."
"This, you still look dumb, but it's incredibly light.And at the same time, this does not have to be plugged into a PC, standalone, meaning that I brought this up to my mom in her house and wanted her to try mini golf and a bunch of other sort of really small, simple VR, AR games."
"But the fact that I could just charge it and bring it to her with no internet connection or not to be wired up to a powerful PC that I would have to bring as well, it's just this.It's ready to go.It's one of the most plug and play things that you can actually bring with you to a summer home or on a vacation even."
"And it's a full VR, AR setup.And it's just as portable as a Steam Deck.That is crazy to me.Also, the hardware that's inside here is actually pretty impressive too."
"It's a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 alongside an Adreno 740 GPU unit and 8 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM.This particular unit has 512 gigs of space, which is more than enough for most games.There are directional speakers.That's something that I just didn't really appreciate it until I wore them for a couple of times."
"Meaning that the days where you had to have a headset like the original PlayStation VR over your VR headset brace, well, no longer necessary because these directional speakers are barely audible for people that aren't you, but it's a full surround sound experience for you."
"That is just amazing to me.Now, games are going to be the main issue because can you find games and applications that you like?So what I can tell you is what I basically have done."
"Well, what I've done is that I've used it for one, I've played a lot of Batman Arkham Shadow now.I've played about, I think, seven hours.Not sure how long the game is."
"There has been some discomfort with that.It seems to be a general problem with movement in these types of games.And I've also dabbled a little bit in Asgard's Wrath.Those are available, by the way, using Meta's own subscription, which seems pretty cheap to me compared to the amount of games that are available when you purchase it."
"So I've been using that.And also, I have gotten myself into a bit of a stressy situation over the past six months.So I've actually used it for something called, can't remember, there's a FitVR platform, FitXR it's called, where it's basically like really sort of boxy training."
"But there's also one, another XR offshoot, which is very yoga minded, which is also about meditation, relaxation, finding a good sort of spot at your core and learning breathing techniques, which has been really helpful for me.There's also been a lot of sort of, you know, fluffing about by my children who has been using it to sort of get into VR and AR for the first time."
"That's been absolutely lovely to see.And it's been because of the controllers, they're very, very good.And they have finger registration on these two buttons here, meaning that you can at the very least interact with it in that kind of way."
"Well, it's been very intuitive for my eldest boy, Sigurd, to kind of get into it.And that was really, really a testament to its quality as well.Even though these are just demo slice games like Fruit Ninja, for instance, are there in some capacity, a mini golf game is there."
"And then there's one, a demo thing, which is loaded onto every MetaQuest 3, where it's basically the digital world gaming entryway into the real world, where you pick up this vacuum cleaner-like gun, like Luigi's Mansion style, and you have to capture them.Really simple stuff, but he was just in awe of what it could do."
"So I think this is incredibly cheap for what you're getting.Sure, it's not going to replace your PS5 or your Xbox Series console, or even your Switch, but it is a fantastic tool to amuse yourself, entertain yourself, and particularly as well, if you can carry this around, on vacations, on times away from home, because it's such an immersive experience that you can carry with you anywhere."
"So my biggest recommendation, see you on the next one."