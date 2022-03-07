GRTV News - Latest leaks point to nearly 30 new mega-evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Which of our favourite pocket monsters will be getting new forms later this year?
"So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado, we are talking the latest leaks towards Pokemon Legends ZA, I always get confused with that title because it feels so long and in a way kind of pointless, but in any case, we've got our next Pokemon Legends game coming out later this year, it'll again like Pokemon Legends Arceus did, take us on a different sort of Pokemon journey where we won't necessarily just be engaging in turn-based battles which involve winding down a Pokemon's health enough to capture it, there's going to be a different approach to capturing, there's going to be a different approach to battling, but we have something quite familiar to us returning in Mega Evolutions."
"Now first introduced in Gen 6, it makes sense that they'd come back for the Gen 6 Legends game and it seems that we're not just going to get the original 45 Mega Evolutions that have been introduced to the game, as instead we're going to be getting around 70 I believe in total, if that is that we can trust a leak from known leaker Pyoro who has been quite reliable in the past, but they say that up to 27 Mega Evolutions will be included and this will likely include a lot of Kalos Pokemon as well as some fan favourites, Pokemon like Flygon, Dragonite, Snorlax personally haven't got Mega Evolutions that really really feel like they should somewhere down the line, but it's nice to see that Mega Evolutions are back considering that it seemed they were kind of going to be pushed to one side in favour of things that all Pokemon could use like Terastalizing and Zed moves and Dynamaxing, things that had been gimmicks for the Pokemon games since Gen 6 that had been more sort of universal I guess, because in one sense it is going to be unfair if you can't use Mega Evolution on your favourite Pokemon but someone can just Mega Evolve and get a bunch of buffs on the Pokemon that they use."
"So that's going to be exciting for a lot of people, up to 30 new Mega Evolutions, or nearly 30 new Mega Evolutions I suppose, but they've not been officially confirmed so again tinfoil hats on, salt shakers out because this isn't official and until they are we probably won't know what's coming, but we do know that Mega Evolutions are going to be in the game and it would feel a bit disappointing if they were introduced but the Pokemon company didn't come up with any new Mega Evolutions, in the same way that we got sort of Hysserion forms for Pokemon Legends Arceus that introduced us to different forms of Pokemon that we already knew, it would be nice to see more of Mega Evolutions so we would expect there's going to be some more, I don't know if they'll replace the idea of new Pokemon coming to the game, there'll probably be at least one or two brand new Pokemon coming to the game as there always is one, but it might be the case that these 27 new Mega Evolutions are sort of like a replacer for the different forms of Pokemon that we usually see because this is Kalos in a time that's not necessarily different from our own I don't think, but it will have obviously it's own unique story and things like that, but anyway let me know if you're excited about these Mega Evolutions, which Pokemon do you desperately want to see get a Mega Evolution, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"