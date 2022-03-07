GRTV News - Another Nintendo Direct is rumoured to be happening this week

It seems like it will focus on the final days of the Switch 1.
"Because well next week we have the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to look forward to.Which is going to properly dive into the console and hopefully, well we expect should we say, to lift the curtain on a variety of different games and whatnot that's going to be coming to the console during it's launch period.Turns out that might not be the only Direct that Nintendo has planned this week."
"As this rumour suggests that we could be having another Direct this week.And that it's most likely going to focus on the Nintendo Switch.And probably serve as sort of like a final goodbye almost to the console.And also as a way to tie together the end of the Switch era and the start of the Switch 2 era."
"So let's dive on in.Rumour Nintendo Switch to say goodbye with one last Nintendo Direct this week.After an empty February several sources suggest that this Wednesday we will have one last presentation of titles for the current console.So last February there was a lot of buzz about Nintendo Direct."
"Focused on the current Nintendo Switch blockbuster.A hardware that is sure to continue to receive cross-generational titles for years to come.As it's 150 million plus user base that removes it to it's successor.Which will be formally unveiled on April 2nd."
"Now however several reliable voices have come forward suggesting there will be another digital event for Switch 1.Before the Switch 2 Direct that will take place on Wednesday March 26th.It should be said actually that this rumour has now shifted slightly.So instead of it being on the Wednesday this week it could be the Thursday."
"But again still a rumour so it might not even happen.According to the Reddit thread the same user who leaked the announcement list for last June's Direct.Claims that we're getting a Direct this week.BGC boss Andy Robinson left a cryptic message in response to a user speculating about a March Direct."
"Although tightly timed the two announcements make some sense for the company's near term plans.The April 2nd presentation we know will focus on the successor hardware and the next gen games that will accompany it at launch.This week's Direct on the other hand is more aimed at filling that gap in the calendar between now and summer.And when Switch 2 is expected to launch."
"There is speculation of third parties and second line games and updates such as Metroid Prime Remaster 2, Kirby Remaster or Fire Emblem 4 Remake.In any case if this information is finally correct it is likely that Nintendo will not confirm it on their social networks.And tell us the exact time for an event until tomorrow the 25th.Do you think we'll have a Nintendo Direct before the end of March?I think it's a strange decision."
"I understand how it could work.If the Switch 2 launches as many assume it will sometime in the summer.Maybe around like June.Then we have the rest, we have the entirety of April and the entirety of May to get through."
"And currently Nintendo has basically nothing to offer its fans.Obviously there will be third party titles launching on the platform.But when it comes to sort of first party stuff and big names and what not.There's basically nothing coming for the rest of spring."
"So I can understand that it makes sense to get something out there now to set it up.But I don't think this, I just can't see this being like a big Direct.I think it's going to be one of those sort of more indie showcases that they have.Something just to say, we have a few things coming to the Switch."
"But really stay tuned next week because that's when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is going to happen.Because as Alberto mentioned in this piece here.There's going to be a degree of parity with the Switch and the Switch 2 for a little while.It was the case with the Xbox One and the Series X and the PS4 and the PS5."
"There's going to be a degree of parity.Because even though it's a new console and you expect lots of people to buy the new console.There's like 150 million Switch units out there.If you launch a new game exclusively on the Switch 2."
"You are stopping yourself from accessing that huge user base that currently have Switch consoles.So I would expect there to be a degree of parity for a while.Which is why even though this Direct next week that's focusing on the Switch 2.Is going to again focus on the Switch 2."
"I would expect some of the games or maybe even many of the games to have Switch counterparts.For a little while anyway.Just until we get deeper into the console generation.But that's my take on it. Probably going to be completely wrong."
"The one thing about Nintendo I will say.Is that they're basically impossible to predict anything they do.They are sort of like the rogue operator of the console world and the games world.So it could be a full scale Direct tomorrow."
"They could reveal a bunch of different things.Three major first party titles coming out in April and May.And then teasing about the Switch 2 Direct the week after.But again stay tuned."
"There's a lot of people talking about this though.So it seems like it's very likely for it to happen.So just keep an eye out for it.But yeah we'll keep you up to date and posted with any information that comes out officially."
