English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV News - Another Nintendo Direct is rumoured to be happening this week

It seems like it will focus on the final days of the Switch 1.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we're going to be talking about a rumour that started doing the rounds yesterday.
A rumour that in my eyes is actually quite surprising and it's relating to Nintendo."

"Because well next week we have the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to look forward to.
Which is going to properly dive into the console and hopefully, well we expect should we say, to lift the curtain on a variety of different games and whatnot that's going to be coming to the console during it's launch period.
Turns out that might not be the only Direct that Nintendo has planned this week."

"As this rumour suggests that we could be having another Direct this week.
And that it's most likely going to focus on the Nintendo Switch.
And probably serve as sort of like a final goodbye almost to the console.
And also as a way to tie together the end of the Switch era and the start of the Switch 2 era."

"So let's dive on in.
Rumour Nintendo Switch to say goodbye with one last Nintendo Direct this week.
After an empty February several sources suggest that this Wednesday we will have one last presentation of titles for the current console.
So last February there was a lot of buzz about Nintendo Direct."

"Focused on the current Nintendo Switch blockbuster.
A hardware that is sure to continue to receive cross-generational titles for years to come.
As it's 150 million plus user base that removes it to it's successor.
Which will be formally unveiled on April 2nd."

"Now however several reliable voices have come forward suggesting there will be another digital event for Switch 1.
Before the Switch 2 Direct that will take place on Wednesday March 26th.
It should be said actually that this rumour has now shifted slightly.
So instead of it being on the Wednesday this week it could be the Thursday."

"But again still a rumour so it might not even happen.
According to the Reddit thread the same user who leaked the announcement list for last June's Direct.
Claims that we're getting a Direct this week.
BGC boss Andy Robinson left a cryptic message in response to a user speculating about a March Direct."

"Although tightly timed the two announcements make some sense for the company's near term plans.
The April 2nd presentation we know will focus on the successor hardware and the next gen games that will accompany it at launch.
This week's Direct on the other hand is more aimed at filling that gap in the calendar between now and summer.
And when Switch 2 is expected to launch."

"There is speculation of third parties and second line games and updates such as Metroid Prime Remaster 2, Kirby Remaster or Fire Emblem 4 Remake.
In any case if this information is finally correct it is likely that Nintendo will not confirm it on their social networks.
And tell us the exact time for an event until tomorrow the 25th.
Do you think we'll have a Nintendo Direct before the end of March?
I think it's a strange decision."

"I understand how it could work.
If the Switch 2 launches as many assume it will sometime in the summer.
Maybe around like June.
Then we have the rest, we have the entirety of April and the entirety of May to get through."

"And currently Nintendo has basically nothing to offer its fans.
Obviously there will be third party titles launching on the platform.
But when it comes to sort of first party stuff and big names and what not.
There's basically nothing coming for the rest of spring."

"So I can understand that it makes sense to get something out there now to set it up.
But I don't think this, I just can't see this being like a big Direct.
I think it's going to be one of those sort of more indie showcases that they have.
Something just to say, we have a few things coming to the Switch."

"But really stay tuned next week because that's when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is going to happen.
Because as Alberto mentioned in this piece here.
There's going to be a degree of parity with the Switch and the Switch 2 for a little while.
It was the case with the Xbox One and the Series X and the PS4 and the PS5."

"There's going to be a degree of parity.
Because even though it's a new console and you expect lots of people to buy the new console.
There's like 150 million Switch units out there.
If you launch a new game exclusively on the Switch 2."

"You are stopping yourself from accessing that huge user base that currently have Switch consoles.
So I would expect there to be a degree of parity for a while.
Which is why even though this Direct next week that's focusing on the Switch 2.
Is going to again focus on the Switch 2."

"I would expect some of the games or maybe even many of the games to have Switch counterparts.
For a little while anyway.
Just until we get deeper into the console generation.
But that's my take on it. Probably going to be completely wrong."

"The one thing about Nintendo I will say.
Is that they're basically impossible to predict anything they do.
They are sort of like the rogue operator of the console world and the games world.
So it could be a full scale Direct tomorrow."

"They could reveal a bunch of different things.
Three major first party titles coming out in April and May.
And then teasing about the Switch 2 Direct the week after.
But again stay tuned."

"There's a lot of people talking about this though.
So it seems like it's very likely for it to happen.
So just keep an eye out for it.
But yeah we'll keep you up to date and posted with any information that comes out officially."

"And otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week.
So yeah see you all on the next one.
Take care everyone."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Revelations - Final Trailer

Revelations - Final Trailer
Severance: Season 3 - Renewal Trailer

Severance: Season 3 - Renewal Trailer
The Golden Ticket - Announcement Trailer

The Golden Ticket - Announcement Trailer
Together - Official Teaser Trailer

Together - Official Teaser Trailer
The Four Seasons - Official Teaser Trailer

The Four Seasons - Official Teaser Trailer
The Handmaid's Tale - Final Season Trailer

The Handmaid's Tale - Final Season Trailer
Big Freaking Rat - Official Trailer

Big Freaking Rat - Official Trailer
Elio - Official Trailer

Elio - Official Trailer
Duster - Official Teaser

Duster - Official Teaser
Toxic Avenger - Official Teaser

Toxic Avenger - Official Teaser
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - New Trailer

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - New Trailer
Shadow Force - Official Trailer

Shadow Force - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad - Steam Early Access Trailer

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad - Steam Early Access Trailer
Dave the Diver - "In the Jungle" DLC Official Trailer

Dave the Diver - "In the Jungle" DLC Official Trailer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - PlayStation 5 Launch Date Reveal

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - PlayStation 5 Launch Date Reveal
Forestrike - Leaf School Combat Overview Trailer

Forestrike - Leaf School Combat Overview Trailer
My Little Puppy - Gameplay Trailer

My Little Puppy - Gameplay Trailer
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails - Announcement Trailer

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - War Sails - Announcement Trailer
Animal Use Protocol FGS

Animal Use Protocol FGS
The Alters - Expedition Logs Ep. 1: Not Your Typical Survival Game

The Alters - Expedition Logs Ep. 1: Not Your Typical Survival Game
Cloudheim - Combat Trailer

Cloudheim - Combat Trailer
Minecraft - Vibrant Visuals

Minecraft - Vibrant Visuals
FBC: Firebreak - Gameplay Trailer

FBC: Firebreak - Gameplay Trailer
Atomfall - Pre-Launch Trailer

Atomfall - Pre-Launch Trailer
More

Events

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
More