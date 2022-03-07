GRTV News - Snow White leads the box office with middling opening weekend

Has Disney run out of steam with its live-action remakes?
"Without further ado, today we're talking the box office.It's a Monday, which means we can gather the weekend figures for things like Snow White which premiered, Captain America, Brave New World and Nizar 2.I'm probably mispronouncing that, it's the Chinese animated movie that has been sweeping the world and sweeping China specifically, earning over 2 billion dollars."
"But we're not talking about Nizar today, we're talking about Snow White as it's the film that a lot of people are discussing, namely because of the fact that many people on both sides of the political spectrum appear to want it to flop and on the movie spectrum because a lot of people are just tired of Disney's lazy princess remakes or live action remakes, I guess you'd call them, as the film apparently hit 87.3 million at the box office, which is a lot of money, however, the thing with these Disney remakes is they often cost multiple times that to be produced."
"I believe it's about 350 million in total to make Snow White, according to Variety, with about 250 million of that being in production, which is a lot of money.It's more money than you'd really hope that any movie should need to make back because movies can't just make 250 million and break even, they'll have to make double often what companies will have spent to produce them."
"It's the same why we're looking at Captain America, Brave New World making 400 million dollars and still believing that it might not actually have broken even for Marvel and Disney because it cost over 200 million to make, I believe, I'm not quite as clued in on the figures on that one, but with Snow White, as I said, over 200 million dollars just to produce, then we add in 100 million or whatever of marketing to that and you're looking at 87.3 million in the opening weekend, which is always the strongest weekend for any film, really, and it's looking like it might struggle to make its money back."
"Now, these films are usually quite successful for Disney, The Little Mermaid ran into a similar level of controversy than Snow White and it still managed to make a lot of money, hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars, but when you look at Snow White, how it's not just the political conversation around Snow White, it's the fact that I think audiences are, one, growing tired of this type of movie and two, the reviews haven't been overly strong because Snow White, Gal Gadot's performance in particular, has been picked out as being quite weak and yet, again, there's this fatigue around the live action remakes, something that Disney has previously relied on as a pretty solid cash cow is now proving to be less so and so it's probably going to have to wind back the clock a bit and re-examine what it wants to make in the future because currently, Snow White is proving to be a bit of a middling success, even if that, and it seems weird to say that about a film that made nearly 100 million dollars in just a couple of days, but hey, that's the movie industry we live in."
