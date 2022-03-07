UFL Gamereactor Interview Part II: Free to Play and Fair to Play

The second part of our interview with Strikerz Inc's Alexander Bogomolskiy deals with the whole "Fair to Play" motto behind the football game's F2P business model.
"So from the start your motto has been "Fair to Play", I guess that has to do both with gameplay and also with the anti-cheating philosophy that you guys are applying for the PC version, and also it has to do with with balance and I guess the card system that you guys introduced, so what can you tell me about this motto and how it applies to the several aspects of UFL? Well speaking of the motto "Fair to Play" you know there are a lot of very frequent accusations in terms to description of basically any free-to-play game or not even free-to-play even pay-to-play game well if the game is called free to play then it's a free-to-play game and if it's a free-to-play game then it's a free-to-play game."
"It is very very often accused as being not really free as everything very often pay-to-play developers are being accused by having or introducing different paywalls, or making paid content completely or almost completely unavailable for non-payer paying players, or non-frequently paying players now. So basically this is not our case, and I can just easily describe you how it works first of all the most important part of the gameplay is players basically it's a football game, so you have to you know to play with players and currently any any player in our game any player in our game is available for purchase by internal soft currency and this soft currency is earned by playing so you can you can buy of course this some portion of this currency, but you can just play the game and just burn this currency and it resembles it means that every player is available when I say every basically it means every, so you can just go to the transfer market section of the game and in the game menu in Lobby you open it and you see all the players available there and you can choose any player and you can obtain any player by just spending internal currency which is now which is once again obtained in the game for free of course you you will have to if you need a top player you will need to spend some time in the game playing you know going through quests playing the game going up through from division to division but you will you you don't have the obligation to pay and the amount of this internal currency represent if if we speak of of top top top top of the top player means that you can get this the very top player maybe for for 420 25 days of playing completely for free completely for free. And if you if you if you pay some very very tiny portion of your money for some boosters or four for Premium account you can just shorten this time from two three weeks to just one week without even spending your money for it without spending your money for buying in-game currency and once again this is about very very very top players and to be honest to be honest in our game we don't need the very top players especially in the very beginning of yeah playing you you have to you can even play with the starting squad and you can you are free not to buy even any body of them and this starting squad will be just upgradable and every every player will farm some portion of experience you you may just not even spend any internal currency even for chasing any player you can you can play with your squad and your squad will be eventually at the top figures very similar very similar to let's say real life if you just decide to create some some team and go through lower leagues to higher leagues and if those guys are those guys and your your coach is successful experienced and know what to do you can you just go up and to get a lot of success without even you know going to transfer market at all so basically it means that we say this is fair to play what is fair in this case in this case means that you either either invest some money to increase the speed of your in-game progression for you don't invest any money now is into the speed of your in-game progression and you just you know make your progress indefinitely for free and when i say indefinitely um i just want to if we compare our game with with other games on football thematics you know that there is a concept of a season every every game every every new season every new football season that starts in autumn for some of our very successful to be honest very successful uh competitors uh star players start from scratch when i say players i mean gamers yes users yeah yeah users those guys who play the game uh and uh they everybody starts from starts from scratch no matter how much investments was done previously in in spring in summer in winter last year two years ago three years ago everybody starts from from scratch and the more efforts you the more efforts you make in the beginning the more money you make in the beginning uh the better progress you have in this other game in our case in our case you you are not you know uh you you you're not in the those very tight tight brackets uh you um you are not persuaded to spend much or to play much in september just because the season has already started you can start our game in any month of the year absolutely similar to other free-to-play games i'm not referring to the sport video games but i'm referring to other video games no matter no matter when you want to play the game say Delta Force or some shooter or whatever game from from from other genres Fortnite for example uh you are not persuaded to start this game specifically in September or October or November you can start it in march in April you can make a pause and then continue playing and the same for us so we we understand that people the people they live different lives a lot of people who are students for example they are extremely busy in may or in june and some of them may be busy in September or October and some of them you know have Holidays have a lot of free time in summer or in winter so why not provide them with the same gaming experience that is provided for example to players in in the spring or in autumn so that's just our opinion that any player matters that's just our opinion that any player matters any matters no no matter when he or she starts playing which month or whether the player decides to make a pause maybe a player decides to make a very long pause and not play for a year for example for half a year the entire progress the entire progress will be will be saved we'll be there we'll be there yeah you just continue from from the point you left you just continue from from the point you left"