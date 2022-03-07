UFL Gamereactor Interview Part III: Licenses, clubs, stadiums, leagues, and skins

The third part of our interview with Striker Inc's Alexander Bogomolskiy focuses on licensed content, from players to clubs and sports brands... and includes a couple of juicy teasers for the future!
"you mentioned big players and how you can get them of course when UFL was announced it was very popular and well known because it was like the football game with Cristiano Ronaldo, right?so what can you tell me about content that is available as of today, licensed content I know you guys recently announced the Schalke [Shakhtar*] if I'm correct and a new stadium, so what can you tell me players can expect to find in UFL in terms of licensed content -of course players are all there- but in terms of teams and stadiums, and what are you guys working on? Okay so speaking of players currently we have licensed more than 60,000 players and a FIFPro license from different leagues from all over the world with some exceptions unfortunately."
"For example we haven't covered the Bundesliga, we haven't covered Saudi Liga, and we haven't covered MLS, all right in North America, and some of some of South American leagues. Everything else everything else I mean everybody else from other leagues might be represented in our game, we just think that having tens of thousands of players is a little bit overkill for us from the very beginning at the start of the project. Maybe we will add thousands of them later, but currently we have over 4000 players, over 4000 real-life players who are playing football professionally right now in different leagues, and over four thousand of them are represented in our game."
"Some of them are available us because they play in the leagues that are available for us, some of them are available because they play in national teams that are available for us. There's a mixture, but still they they are there. Speaking of clubs, speaking of clubs and other licensed partners, what does it mean to have a licensed club in the game? Currently we do not have - maybe we will have in the future- but currently we do not have any game mode that have clubs represented, so basically it means that we provide clubs merchandise, kits, crests, emblems, very often stadiums, official club stadiums to our players and they are available either by purchase or by X price in different quests, in game activities and so on. And we have some, I cannot say there's a big number but we have a tiny number of clubs we have good relations with, and the clubs that are represented in our game. You know, the contracts they sometimes renewed or not renewed, so the list of clubs is changing all the time, but currently speaking we have famous top clubs like say Monaco I said Schalke and I meant to say Shakhtar, not Schalke but Shakhtar, okay sorry to interrupt you, yeah please go on. We have Monaco, Ukranian Shakhtar, we have German Bayer from Leverkusen, we have some other clubs And there are some clubs that soon will join the list."
"And I just don't want to mention everybody and not to mention one or two clubs.So let's call it other clubs we have.For example, Aris from Limassol, from Cyprus, and many, many other clubs with famous stadiums as well.The Donbass Arena, if I'm correct."
"Yeah, yeah, exactly. Donbass Arena, Besiktas, my bad.But they are still in the game.And once again, they can be bought by virtual currency or they can be obtained by playing the game, and getting it as a prize in different quests that are frequently provided to players."
"Not maybe every...Every day or every week, of course, we should change the nomenclature of prizes, but they are provided from time to time.And if you are an active player, you can get virtually every content in the game by just playing the game."
"Speaking of different licensing and different brands.So that was in regards to football clubs.We also have...We also have..."
"Agreements and contracts with sport uniform manufacturers.The biggest partnership is with Adidas, German manufacturer.We have even branded season, Adidas Season, and we have already had one branded Team Pass with a lot of awesome stuff."
"And to be honest, we will soon have another Adidas team pass with, of course, other prizes, cool prizes, which are might be even cooler than the prize we gave away before.We also have different kits, and boots, and gloves."
"And And balls.manufactured by other sport uniform manufacturers, like Kappa, Joma, I suppose they are pronounced, and some other else.And we're also trying to increase the number of elements and branding represented in our game."
"But, you know, those are just purely cosmetic items.They make your club, which is the most important part of the property and the signature of ownership in the game.Those cosmetic items, stadium included, and uniform, and kit, we call it kit, and boots, and gloves, and balls, and whatever, they can make your own club, your unique club, look more unique."
"But those are purely cosmetic items.And we just provide that to our players to make them distinguish themselves.But this is not the story that has any sort of influence on field performance.Players do not run faster."
"Or shoot better because they are in this uniform.So this is just a form of representation of real life of the universe in the game.Having no direct impact on the field, and maybe on gameplay, and maybe in future, having some indirect impact on the meta part of the game, maybe increasing some experience, or decreasing expenditures."
"Or increasing the form of some internal currencies, hard currency, soft currency, maybe reputation points that allow player to buy high tier players.But this is once again, pure cosmetics.But no stats, okay."
"Yeah, which is not, which is not pure, let me just finish.Yeah, yeah, of course.Which is not pure cosmetics, which is not pure cosmetics is our skins.And, well, when you, when you purchase, or when you just get the player from the start, when you have a player, you can play with this player."
"And by playing the game, the player gets some experience that allows you to increase its skin perks, make the player run faster.Play better, and so on and so on and so on.And this, this just, you know, the pure function of the time and success you... the time you spend in the game and success you obtained there."
"Now, there is another option to increase the performance of any player, and this option is skins.They can be applied to player.Some of them are applied to any player in this specific position, for example.to left winger, or to forward, or to goalkeeper, any goalkeeper, any left winger, any forward."
"If it is the case, there are some, around 200 of them, there are some personal skins that are applied only to one specific personal player.And they might have unique features, some additional parts, like right now the player can use his weaker foot, almost at the same quality as his more powerful foot, and so on."
"So, those skins, we have been heavily criticized by the realization of those skins previously.As soon as we released the game in December, in January, in February, players reported that, though they look awesome, they look nice, but it seems that it is just a cosmetic item, and they do not increase the field characteristics of players in the way that is absolutely obvious, that it was worth hunting for those skins, either in quests or just obtaining them in skin boxes."
"So, we, in the next update, which will be released once again on the 13th of March, we sometimes double the effect of all the skins, and in some cases, even triple the effect of all the skins. And based on reports from our super test, external testing that we conduct for every update, it seems that players will now notice the positive effect of all the skins, and we do expect much of that, because it will of course increase the importance and increase the sense of having already obtained skins and applying them to your teams and of course it will make way more sense in obtaining new skins. So it might be it might be another pillar which differs us significantly from from other competitors, because they don't have skins that work in this way. Yeah, which is which is good because as you said, you keep developing the game as you go so that's something you guys can do differently. Okay, so as a final double question which you probably cannot answer, I'm gonna ask two very brief questions perhaps you can can tease something or not. One would be, you mentioned you're in talks with several clubs and leagues and etc for more licensed stuff..."
"Anything you could tease about the Spanish league and clubs? And the other question is of course you guys are releasing on PC, we've been talking about platforms and there is a little platform coming out this year which might be interesting for you guys for people to play UFL anywhere, which would be the Switch 2. Anything you can tell me about these two aspects? Talking of Switch 2, talking of Switch 2, we have already ordered, requested developer toolkits, and as far as you understand, that was done for for a reason. I mean Switch 2 devkits. Speaking of Spanish League, we do believe that players who live in Spain and who are great fans of LaLiga and clubs that play in LaLiga, they are extremely important to us. Speaking of representation of localizations and the the number of players who use Spanish localization, this is the number three group in size across our audience. And speaking of Spanish football clubs, out of five most popular clubs in our audience, three are Spanish ones, so basically we do believe that one of top priorities is to sign a Spanish club, maybe even more than one, and make it happen as soon as possible. When I say sign a club I mean of course this limited cooperation as a representation of this club's kit, to stadium in the game, and we also we also think of additional variants of cooperation or collaboration, maybe to include it in some sort of cyber sport [esports] cooperation but yeah Spanish clubs is one of our top priorities and hopefully hopefully soon we will have something to share with our beloved players."
"Fantastic, loving to hear that - we are based all around Europe, same as you guys are distributed in several countries, we have headquarters in Denmark, but I myself am based in Spain, so that's very nice to hear. Thank you so much for your time, Alexander, this has been comprehensive, we've got a lot of very interesting details - And you guys check UFL out, it's constantly being updated as Alexander said, so definitely check it out and looking forward to to more developments from you guys."
"Thank you so much for your time. Thank you so much for your time, and thank you so much for your questions, have a nice day and good luck. You too, take care."