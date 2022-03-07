GRTV News - Assassin's Creed Shadows is off to a strong start

Ubisoft's latest action-RPG has topped two million players and set a new Steam franchise record.
"Because Ubisoft has shared a few bits of information and we can also infer other bits of information looking at it's different sort of platforms that share player, well, information.Basically, it's doing quite well. It's currently, I think, had the biggest launch of any Assassin's Creed game to date.Does that mean it's the fastest selling? They haven't necessarily worded it in that way, but we do know it's had the largest launch and as of the moment, which I'm expecting this to have changed relatively soon anyway, at least 2 million people have played the game. It's a single player game so that pretty much translates to sold copies and again, that information came on the Saturday, so I would assume that we're relatively close to 3 million or potentially higher anyway at this point, but we'll see. But anyway, let's dive on in."
"Assassin's Creed Shadows sets a new Steam record for the franchise.It had more concurrent players a couple of hours ago than the series has ever had before.Over the past weekend, Ubisoft had very positive numbers to share about Assassin's Creed Shadows announcing that it had reached over 2 million players and had a stronger launch than both Origins and Odyssey."
"But the records didn't stop there. Now, Blue Sky user Hazador Gaming notes that according to SteamDB, Assassin's Creed Shadows has had 64,825 concurrent players, more than any previous game in the series ever had.There is no doubt that Narue and Yasuke's adventure attracts a large audience and as you can read in our review, we fully understand the great interest. It's simply a very good game, something that will please Ubisoft enormously after several years of stock market decline and talk of divesting some brands from the company."
"And there's the information there from Hazador on Blue Sky.If we just quickly hop here, we can probably see whether it's changed or not.It's still the same peak, 64,825.Now, granted, 64,825 isn't a huge Steam peak."
"Monster Hunter Wilds, for example, went well over a million players during its opening weekend on Steam.And Monster Hunter Wilds, granted, did have an enormous launch, hitting like six million copies or something mental over like a week.Assassin's Creed Shadows isn't currently tracking those kind of numbers, but it is worth saying that the way that the player demographics are split with this game a little bit, because Monster Hunter Wilds, obviously, to reach the numbers that it reached, would have sold a lot of copies on PlayStation in particular and probably somewhat on Xbox as well."
"But there was a lot of PC players because, generally speaking, Monster Hunter has always been a franchise that's done well on PC ever since it came over to that platform.Assassin's Creed, on the other hand, has never really been a huge PC franchise.And we've seen that with the Steam numbers there because 64,000, while it's like an Assassin's Creed peak, it's not a very big number."
"But if it's hit over two million players over its launch weekend, then you have to assume that the console player base for Assassin's Creed is much higher.So I think we're looking at different games here, different series and different expectations from them.But I would assume that we're on the cusp of a three million player milestone."
"It's difficult to say how many copies Ubisoft needs to shift before the game is a success, should we say financially, but it's a big game.A lot of people worked on it, had credits that were over two hours long.I think over 2,000 people were attached to this project, which means it's a very expensive game."
"And I don't think two million copies is going to be enough for it to be classed as a success yet.It's going to need to shift a lot more.But these games, Assassin's Creed games in particular, have legs and they tend to sell a lot over the years.And it wouldn't surprise me if by the time that we get to its one year anniversary, it shifted well over 10 million copies or something like that."
