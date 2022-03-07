GRTV News - Saber Interactive officially unveils Painkiller

A new Doom-like game enters the shooter sphere.
Saber Interactive has unveiled Painkiller with a new or first trailer, so if you're not aware, Painkiller is an old school franchise, but in 2021 Koch Media, presented a line-up of games that included this game, Painkiller, which is sort of like a Doom-like, a lot of action, a lot of shooting, a lot of first person killing, all in this environment that we then basically heard nothing about for four years until now when Saber Interactive has shown it off. Saber Interactive is producing a lot of games right now, they have taken on the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake, they're working on the Jurassic Park survival game, they're working on Warhammer Space Marine 3, they're still working on Warhammer Space Marine 2, now they're also working on Painkiller which is set to release this year by the way for Xbox, PlayStation 5 and PC I believe, and it'll basically yeah be kind of one of those black metal boomer, I guess boomer shooter you'd kind of call it but it doesn't have the boomer shooter graphics instead it's purely focused on that old school shooter style of gameplay as you can see there with like beings from hell, cool guns that just evaporate enemies and everything in between, but yeah it's a nice little reveal and to be honest it's something that we have been waiting for for a long time and it's also going to have solo and co-op playability as you can see there with the three player, kind of looks like sort of a Doom take on Warhammer Space Marine 2 in a way because that also had the three player co-op, it also had very similar graphical styles as you can see there with the gothic inspirations and all of the demons and things like that but maybe I'm just on a high for Warhammer Space Marine 2 and believe that anything Saber does should be like it