GRTV News - South of Midnight is ready for launch

Compulsion's upcoming game has gone gold.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about South of Midnight, because it's one of the big games that are coming out in April.And we very recently just learned that it's gone gold, which means that it's ready to rock and it's ready to release."
"But there's actually more to it for this game in particular, because Compulsion on Xbox has actually released the soundtrack on the various different musical streaming services.Meaning if you want to check out this very unique soundtrack with this deep South, deep American South flair to it, then you can do that.But anyway, let's dive on in and let's take a look."
"So yeah, South of Midnight has gone gold. Compulsion's upcoming action-adventure game is ready for its April release.So there are a few big games set to make their arrival next month, but for Xbox there is perhaps no bigger example than that of Compulsion South of Midnight.The action-adventure game, set in an American deep South inspired world, is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series X and S on April 8th as a day one launch on Game Pass."
"And with that getting closer, it has just been revealed that the game has gone gold and is ready for launch.As confirmed in an Xbox Wire post, we're told that the game has reached the gold development milestone and this comes in line with the title soundtrack being made available on music streaming services.Specifically, the Xbox Wire post adds, South of Midnight has just gone gold with development complete ahead of the game's April 8th global release date."
"So if you had any reason to doubt that South of Midnight will suffer a last minute delay and miss its planned launch date, you can rest easy now.So will you be checking out South of Midnight next month?And there's the crocodile boss.Pretty cool looking enemy design all things considered."
"So yeah, the big news is that South of Midnight is ready to launch.Xbox kind of has two big games this month coming in April.Although the second game isn't an Xbox exclusive, it's just one that seems to be quite heavily associated with Xbox.With that being Claire Obscure Expedition 33."
"Both of them are going to be launched on Game Pass on day one I believe.So you know, plenty to look forward to on Game Pass this coming month.And also it's worth noting as well, those won't be the only additions, there's plenty of stuff.But it's already been a good year so far for Xbox."
"We had Avowed in February.Again, South of Midnight and Claire Obscure are coming in April.May is going to see Doom The Dark Ages arrive.Which id Software, generally speaking, are very reliable."
"Which means I would have very little reason to assume that that game is going to be delayed or pushed out of its release window at all.So you know, it's been a very strong start to the year for Xbox.And South of Midnight, I mean, the preview coverage is pretty glowing for the game.So we're assuming that the review coverage and the critical reception is going to be pretty strong as well."
"But we'll have to just stay tuned for that.I believe, as they normally do with Xbox games, while the global launch is April 8th, which is Tuesday.There will probably be some sort of early access things starting from the Friday before.So I think, what's that, the 4th of April, something like that."
"Meaning you can probably assume that review coverage is going to be just before that.If I had to hazard a guess. I'm not actually sure on this just yet.But yeah, the key thing to know is South of Midnight is coming.I'm looking forward to it. It's definitely one of my most anticipated games."
"Not just in 2025, not just in this sort of early half of, early part of 2025, but in 2025 altogether.So I'll be checking it out.But again, let's know what you think about it. Are you looking forward to South of Midnight?Tell me all about it in the comments below."
"And otherwise, I'll be back now on Monday for the next GOTV News of the Week.So I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday. Enjoy your weekend.And I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."