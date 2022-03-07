DJI Osmo Mobile 7P (Quick Look) - Super Stable Shots

This gadget uses a stabilising gimbal to enable you to take smooth and shake-free shots and videos with your smartphone.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're taking a look at an updated giant, because within the world of sort of mobile gimbals essentially, well DJI kind of, DJI kind of ruled the roost, and with good reason, because they've put out a number of these Osmo Mobiles."
"They've been named different things over the years, but now Osmo Mobile is the series that I think a lot of creators sort of adhere towards.Essentially if you're looking for gimbals that are for mirrorless or DSLR cameras, well then you get really into the weeds of really expensive professional equipment, but even there DJI is considered one of the main giants."
"But for all of these content creators or for people that just generally like to stabilize their footage when they're out and about in the real world capturing footage with their expensive smartphones, well then they gravitate towards an Osmo Mobile, and this is the brand new one."
"This series in general is called the 7 series, so Osmo Mobile 7, but this is the Osmo Mobile 7P, which basically is kind of like a de facto price increase, because there are things that were in the 6, which isn't in the regular 7, but has been relegated to the 7P, meaning that you are paying more for what you would be expecting to be a part of the regular generational cycle upgrade."
"Well now you need to buy a 7P, which is I think €170 rather than straight up €100, so not actually double the price, but close to it.Now even though there are some obvious additions, changes, and upgrades, a lot of the key aspects of the Osmo Mobile is going to be the same."
"If you look at this shape, it will very much resemble the Osmo Mobile 6, so you have the little display here, the record button, the auto swivel functionality, meaning that you can swap very quickly from filming towards you to filming yourself, a little zoom double dialer here, which works very well, and of course the little tracking trackball here."
"It also functions the same way when you turn it on, so you unclasp in order to turn it on and you have this little extra magnetic clasp for a phone that will automatically hamper down on this magnetic surface here, meaning that it doesn't really require your phone to have MagSafe or Qi 2 standard, which basically gives Android phones MagSafe."
"The point is that all of this is very familiar.When you're just looking at the overall sort of ship and shape of it, it's great.There's really not a lot that you can point at directly and say, I wish that they would change that or I wish that they would improve this."
"There is one thing, this weighs, this P model weighs I think around 370 grams, which isn't really a lot.When you consider the fact of how heavy your regular iPhone 16 Pro Max is, this really isn't too bad."
"I think bulk is an obvious place to sort of innovate going forward.It's not like it's massive, but it doesn't very neatly fit in a coat pocket or something like that, and you have to think that the person that would buy this for their smartphone would be out and about, quickly needing to set up a shot or film something."
"So have something like this be so bulky, I think it would be nice if it could sort of fold again, so it could be smaller, for instance.That's just an idea for the future.And also, if you are asking your customers to pay 170 euros rather than 100, this bag for carrying it around is not good enough."
"I do think that it has both diminished in quality over generations, and also an obvious place would be that if you can't make it smaller than this, then give it a small hardshell bag so it is at the very least protected, because sure, this won't shatter if you drop it, it's made to not do that, but at the same time, it is awfully exposed like this."
"There is nothing that bends in over the display and the controls, and the overall arm can sort of jostle loose.So I would say that one or the other would be a good way to go.You still get the same built-in tripod here."
"There is some media that have said that this is worse than it used to be, I can't really see that.And there is an industry standard screw hole here, basically meaning that you can attach this to anything if that's what you want."
"There is also the built-in stereoscopic rod, which I think is very nice, that basically means that you can elongate, extend it just a little bit.I think that works very well, and it's awesome that all of this is within this relatively tiny framework."
"Now there is also some other things here, which I think is cool, so you do get a little bit for your extra weight.It has 10 hours of battery life now, from a 3350 mAh battery, awesome.It's basically the same 3-axis stabilization, with obviously enhanced motors and all that stuff, and it uses ActiveTrack 7.0."
"There is a new multifunction module, which you can use.It's a tiny module which you can just attach to the side here of the clasp, basically meaning that you can use tracking without using the dedicated MIMO app if you don't want that.There is a little lighting module in there."
"There is new audio inputs, but I still think that what DJI probably should do is to try and make this shape a little bit, I don't know, smoother, perhaps, is the word I'm looking for.I'm constantly thrown back to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, which is a gimbal-stabilized camera that has no smartphone on it, but that thing is just so small and so compact."
"So even though this has to carry a heavy smartphone, I would perhaps want it to be just a little bit smaller, a little bit more sort of petite.I think that would fit the bill quite well.So for much more on the Osmo Mobile 7P, stay tuned for a full review, which is coming up."
"See you soon."