GRTV News - A Power Rangers series is in the works at Disney

It's Morphin Time!
"Without further ado, it's Morphin time baby, as we're talking Power Rangers.I think that's the Mighty Morphin thing, isn't it?Mastodon! That's all I remember, I last watched the series probably when I was about five, but I might have the chance and you might have the chance to watch a new series of Power Rangers as a new one is coming out or is in the works at the minute at Disney+."
"So, currently Power Rangers is owned by Hasbro who also bought it back in 2018 I believe after the massive flop of the 2017 reboot which just tried to be gritty and young adult with the Power Rangers universe and it just failed on all fronts because it didn't attract adults and it didn't attract kids and so it didn't really attract anyone to the audience, although it did make over a hundred million at the box office but just didn't recoup its budget at all."
"In any case, we're moving on from that as we're now looking to a live action Disney sort of plus reboot I guess you'd call it from the Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Schatz.Now that showrunning duo is, as I said, just currently working on Percy Jackson and the Olympians but it's also worth noting that they haven't exactly signed on the dotted line to make this series yet, it's just something that Hasbro and Disney Plus want to do because it is a popular or it was a very, very popular IP for a very long time."
"The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first debuted I believe in the 90s on TV giving us the transformations into the Rangers themselves from high school kids that definitely were too old to be playing high school kids but you know and you had the Zords and you had all these mystical villains and things like that and it was kind of like I guess a live action anime because the series did take influence from a lot of Japanese media and it even in its initial series stole some footage from a Japanese TV show that it was based on."
"We got to see two movies I think hit theatres, there was the one with Ivan Ooze, just from personal memory I don't think I've seen the second film but we've seen iterations upon iterations upon iterations of this IP with the originals being based on like dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures all the way through to more modern animals to cars to bikes to things like that."
"You know all of these different ideas have been put into Power Rangers and now it's going to be a new iteration for a new generation of kids also trying to attract that older nostalgic adult audience as well but it's probably worth remembering that these shows and shows like it are for kids so even if you're a 30 year old man who loves Power Rangers to death you're probably not the exact target audience."
"In any case we don't have even a release window on this yet because the showrunners aren't even tied to it but it's likely that if Steinberg and Schatz are put on the project that they will be writing as well as showrunning and also producing as well alongside people from Hasbro because as I said Hasbro owns the IP."
"Hasbro is sort of expanding wider into movies, TV shows and more lately with a Dungeons & Dragons Netflix show I believe it's called The Forgotten Realms and there's a Magic the Gathering Netflix show as well so it's clear that Hasbro wants to expand into multimedia and especially after the success of something like Baldur's Gate 3 it's really clear that there's a lot of potential in a lot of Hasbro IPs to expand in that sense."
