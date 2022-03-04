GRTV News - Lego and Pokémon are collaborating for sets in 2026

The crossover you have always wanted is finally becoming a reality.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're gonna be talking about something that was announced quite recently, an announcement that I thought was kind of unusual really, at least the time it was announced, but it's an exciting one all the same. Essentially, Lego is teaming up with the Pokemon Company, and this is a collaboration that I think has really, it's a bit late to the party if anything, I feel like Lego and Pokemon is something that should have been a reality a long, long time ago, but the point is that it's finally become like a true reality and it will be launching in full as a bunch of different sets in 2026. So, with Lego x Pokemon on its way, let's dive into the news piece and take a look. So yes, Lego and Pokemon are teaming up for a range of sets in 2026, the exact nature of the partnership is unclear, but we are promised that it's a multi-year deal. So Lego recently locked down a few partnerships, deals that would expand its array of portfolio and sets quite significantly, be it Bluey or One Piece or even Wicked, there are plenty of exciting Lego sets on the way and the next revolves around perhaps the biggest fish of them all, Pokemon. A multi-year deal has been struck to see Lego teaming up with the Pokemon Company to create a range of sets based on the Pocket Monster brand, we haven't been told the exact nature of each of these sets just yet other than that they will be arriving from 2026, but a short teaser has been released as well as a few comments from Lego and TPC executives. Lego's Chief Product and Marketing Officer Julia Golden notes, we are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fan base as Pokemon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they've been asking us for. We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of Lego play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokemon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for trainers and builders alike. TPC's Chief Product and Experience Officer then expands with the following, the Lego Group and Pokemon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for trainers to experience the Pokemon brand. Working with the best in class team at the Lego Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both Lego fans and the Pokemon community's reactions in 2026. To stay up to date with each reveal as it happens, keep a close eye on this Lego website page. I will play this at the moment because it's only 14 seconds long and it's not really much, it's just a little Lego Pikachu tail or whatever, then there's a little like electric thing and then it says Lego Pokemon, that's about all they have to show for it right now. So yeah, Lego Pokemon is on its way."
"Yeah, again, I feel like this is perhaps a little bit later than expected. Lego's done a lot of really big collaborations as of late with a lot of even video game brands as well.So not that Pokemon is actually like a video game brand first and foremost these days, it's like one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world. But it will be interesting to see what they do with this. They haven't announced exact details, but Pokemon is one of those unique brands, a bit like Mario actually, which has a Lego range, where there are fans of all ages of this franchise. So I don't expect this to just be like Duplo and sets for younger audiences. I do expect there to be some sets that are designed for older fans. You know, whether that comes in the form of being able to build like a life-sized Pokeball or something like that, or like they do with the Mario sets, you might be able to build like a almost life-sized Pikachu or something like that. I would expect there to be play sets for those younger audiences, but also some more collectible things like that. But it'd be interesting to see how it goes. The one thing is for certain is that Lego and Pokemon are both commodities today. They're very, very popular. So I would assume that when this does make its debut, they're going to fly off the shelves. And well, to be fair, there's probably going to be a huge amount of stock saved up for it because this is going to be one of the most popular Lego collaborations to date, I would assume. But as we know more, be sure to keep your posting updated. Again, it launches in 2026, so it's probably not something we're going to hear about for a while. Generally speaking, this is actually a very early announcement. Lego tends to make an announcement and then around two months later, three months later, they tend to actually show off what they're doing."
"But this is coming very early for a bunch of sets that are launching next year. But again, stay tuned for it because it's going to be exciting nonetheless. And it just continues Lego's sort of, I guess in a way, collaboration with Nintendo, where they've already got sets from Mario and then Legend of Zelda and whatnot. So yeah, stay tuned. And as we know more, be sure to keep your posting. Otherwise, I'll be back tomorrow for the final GRT News of the week from me. So stay tuned for that. Hope you'll enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all on that one. Take care, everyone."