GRTV News - Hasbro will have something to say about the future of Baldur's Gate soon

Who will be taking the reins for Baldur's Gate IV?
as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole.
So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado today, we're talking Baldur's Gate 4, well the future of Baldur's Gate I should probably say more accurately and what Hasbro is going to do with it.
"Now you may consider that Baldur's Gate is pretty much done considering Larian's done with it but that's not the case as Hasbro the owner of D&D and therefore Baldur's Gate clearly wants to make something from this game.Now back when Baldur's Gate 3 was first in its sort of major successes, you know in the end of 2023 people thought that Larian couldn't really not do anything but a Baldur's Gate 4 or some sort of expansion for this game."
"However as the case was, Larian decided that they just didn't have the motivation and made the brave decision to go with its gut and instead work on something else.Now that means that another studio is going to have to take hold of Baldur's Gate with its future being Baldur's Gate 4 or whatever that may be as Larian goes on to work on its own thing once more."
"Same with IGN, the Hasbro Senior VP of Digital Games Dan Eyob said there are a lot of people interested in Baldur's Gate, we're kind of working out our plans for the future and what we're going to be doing and that and actually in pretty short order we're going to have some stuff to talk about that."
"So yeah, sorry for the pause there I just realised I fumbled a couple of words but in any case essentially you get the gist that Dan or Mr. Eyob is talking about the fact that we will hopefully have an announcement soon, that doesn't mean that we're going to have the game within reaching distance at any point soon as again Larian probably would have taken another 6 years to make Baldur's Gate 4 if it was going to make it straight away and so another studio is going to have to pick that up, consider what it wants to do with the IP, consider if it wants to change things, consider if it wants to keep it like Larian did, this that and the other, what's Hasbro going to do, how are they going to market it, all these questions are likely running through Hasbro's mind and so we're a very, very long way off actually getting to see what this game is like but Hasbro is putting things in motion to make sure that it's striking as quick as it can while the iron's still hot as it will be."
"But Eyob says that he's not in a hurry or Hasbro isn't in a hurry, we're not in a hurry right he says, that's the thing we're going to take a very measured approach, we've got lots of plans, a lot of different ways to go about it, we're starting to think okay yeah we're ready to start dipping toes in a little bit and start thinking about a few things and I think in really short order, like I said again not to over-tease that point, we're going to have some other things to talk about around that."
"So Eyob also mentions in this interview with IGN the fact that there are obviously other D&D games that are also feeling quite a bit of pressure since Baldur's Gate 3 came out, it really set the bar high not just for CRPGs and RPGs in general but for what a D&D game can accomplish and that means that there's an immense amount of pressure for whoever takes over the next Baldur's Gate or you know whether that's Baldur's Gate 4, some sort of in-between game that's looking to bridge the gap as another studio works on this long massive RPG but we know that Larian's not going to be handling it so a lot of people might already have their expectations pulled back slightly but considering just how good the other game was, Hasbro really has to step up otherwise it's going to fall back into obscurity like it was really before Baldur's Gate 3 launched because Baldur's Gate 2 came out decades ago at this point so it really is something that you know if you want to keep that goodwill going that's been established by Baldur's Gate 3, they're really going to have to take some measured steps or do you think they should just throw out whatever they can to keep the Baldur's Gate name alive, let me know and let me know what you think Baldur's Gate 4 should take the shape of, how it should be, should it be like Larian's game, should it try and be something different, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."
