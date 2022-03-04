Roborock Saros 10 (Quick Look) - Redefined Convenience

This robotic vacuum is designed to go above and beyond, by utilising improved cleaning technologies to fit into tighter spaces and ensure a deeper and more thorough clean.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It seems not too long ago that we had a brand new Roborock flagship vacuum cleaner in here that was called the CrEvo Curve and it's very odd because it seems that Roborock is now the victim of what a lot of other manufacturers have done which is packing their lineup to such a degree that it can be hard to discern what the actual flagship is because the CrEvo Curve has a brand new style of dock we already showed you here on the show and we've also done a written review of the CrEvo Curve not too long ago which was kind of sort of Apple like with a lot of curvature kind of built into the name but also built into the stand and while there was some things that we thought the CrEvo Curve could do better, for one it basically sort of redefined what a typical dock or stand could look like for a robot vacuum and it also had this particular wheel raising technology which meant that it could raise itself up quite high and therefore conquer sills and doorways which usually would put these things out of commission."
"So imagine my surprise when Roborock wrote us to say we actually have a new brand new flagship which apparently sits above the CrEvo Curve and it's called the Saros 10.Now the cool thing about the Saros 10 is that even though we just got the CrEvo Curve, this is very much like a tiger's leap instead of that careful step that the CrEvo Curve itself presented to us."
"So let's go over what is actually here.So first and foremost you'll see that they've actually completely finally gotten rid of the LiDAR module here at the top.Usually what that means is that it sticks up quite a ways from the sort of the outer shell of the vacuum unit meaning that usually that it couldn't get into snug spaces say under a couch or whatever the case might be maybe under a bed but this won't need that and that is in spite of actually having the most delicate and advanced radar relay of any Roborock vacuum."
"The thing is what they've done is that they have actually mounted a lot of it next to the camera sensors out here in the front of the relay and you get a bunch of technologies here as a result.So first and foremost you have something called Reactive AI 3.0 technology which basically just means that it puts out vertical light beams which means that it scans apart from just what it sees, put that in air quotes, it scans its immediate vicinity always and it scans it in such a way vertically so that it knows the dimensions of what is around it meaning that it knows when a thing is big or when a thing is small or when a thing is broad or narrow."
"So that basically should mean that when this is moving about cleaning your floors it won't bump into things.Obviously it still have this little bumper here meaning that whenever this is depressed it will stop but the point is that what Roborock also put in their press material is that well usually you see these things bump about a bit because this it relies too heavily on bumping into things before knowing that they're there."
"In this particular case it probably won't need to meaning that it will look elegant, it will sound less noisy and it will be a more elegant clean in general.And there's much more.Once this thing gets around it has 22,000 pascal units of suction power and that is actually they just took a leap with the Crevo Curve which was 18,000 PA but this is 22,000 that's really good that means that this is like hand designed, built, manufactured to do carpets, wooded floors, whatever the case might be and it will do that elegantly and very very nicely."
"There's also a couple of extra things for one below here we see what is called the vibra rise system which basically means that this entire plate here instead of having a spinning mop where they spin like that in cycles, this vibrates.It actually vibrates 4,000 times per minute with 8 newtons of pressure to tackle tough stains."
"So that basically means that while the vibrations themselves are smaller than rotating mops the vibrations themselves should be so forceful that it will get hard to clean stains off more easily.As you can see what they have ditched is the double roller system now these double roller system are now mounted like this instead but all of it is put on these very lovely springs meaning that it really should be able to glide over bumps and also doorways and window sills yes."
"There's also something called smart docking which automatically washes the mop at 80 degrees hot water when it's back inside the dock and that is really cool but all of those things including the new it's called vibra beam lateral obstacle avoidance which essentially means that it will now recognize more objects such as wires."
"That's actually a thing that we have a vacuum cleaner running through here in the office and the one thing that always defeats it are wires which are lying around because it won't it's too fine to get recognized and when it doesn't get recognized it tries to glide way over it and what it essentially does is that it tries to vacuum the wire and it'll always get stuck and we always come back to a cleaning that has failed."
"Now with this new obstacle avoidance that shouldn't happen because it can detect much finer objects on the ground.So how will all of this work?Well the truth is we don't know."
"As we're recording this we're in early March and the embargo and when you're watching this video is late March so by the time you'll be watching this we've already have tested it and there'll be a full review up on your Game Rector domain of choice.So see you there."
"Bye."