GRTV News - Hazelight has already broken ground on its next project

Split Fiction is barely two weeks old and yet the development team is turning its head to the future.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Hazelight again.Because, well, Split Fiction has only been out for a couple of weeks really, but the Swedish developer is already starting work on its next project."
"It might sound like they're sort of jumping the gun and getting going too quickly, but that's just the nature of video game development.We kind of expected them to already have had ideas for this next project and to have already done a lot of the concept work, meaning that they can crack on with the sort of more significant production elements and make sure that the game is ready to be released in the next three or four years or something like that."
"But the point is, despite the fact that Split Fiction has only just come out, it's been a pretty big success already, sold a couple of million copies already.I would assume we're going to hear about it reaching three million pretty soon.And it's already been a massive critical success as well, the highest rated game of the year so far."
"But Hazelight isn't slowed down there.They're going to continue on and look to potentially build another game of the year contender, the third one in a row, which would be absolutely remarkable production values.But anyway, let's dive on in."
"Hazelight has already started the development on their next game.They just delivered Split Fiction, but Joseph Farris confirms they have kicked off development on a new project.Split Fiction got off to an outstanding start, whether we're talking about media reviews, a number of concurrent players on Steam or even sales numbers."
"And after delivering that, you'd think Hazelight boss Joseph Farris would have settled down for a well-deserved vacation.But that certainly doesn't seem to be the case.In an interview with Skill Up, Farris says he is already in full swing with the development of his next project.Split Fiction is the best received game we have done."
"Everybody is super happy, but I'm so fully focused and excited on the next thing that we've already started.That said, we'll probably have to wait for a few years to find out what it is.Four years pass between It Takes Two and Split Fiction.If it's the same this time around, it'll be 2029 when we're almost guaranteed to have retired both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X to play in their respective successors instead."
"So this is quite an interesting one, actually, because I would assume that we are looking at that sort of timescale, maybe late 2028, early 2029 at the very earliest.Maybe if it's a bigger game, maybe even 2030.It's going to be a little bit far away before we see this game."
"Rumours are all suggesting that the next generation of consoles is going to be sort of 2028, meaning this game will most likely launch as a new generation title.But because it's coming so close to the new generation launch, will this be one of those games that does a cross-generation setup?Depends how these new platforms are set up and structured, whether or not that's something that's going to be easily possible, because the one thing that made it difficult for a lot of modern games to do cross-generation things between PS4 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X and PS5 was the lack of an SSD, of which for a game like Split Fiction was absolutely paramount to ensure that it kept playing in a seamless way."
"We'll have to see whether they lean into that, or whether this is going to be just a new generation title.I wouldn't be surprised if it's a cross-generation thing, because there's going to be, you know, millions of current generation consoles out in the wild and people still playing on them when these next ones launch.So we'll have to stay tuned for that."
"Otherwise, though, I wouldn't expect to hear anything of substance about this game for a long while.Hazelight are very good at keeping secrets. They're very good at keeping things in-house and very close to the chest.For Split Fiction, for example, we never really knew anything about this game until they decided to properly reveal it at the Game Awards."
"There was a few leaks that happened beforehand, but we're talking about leaks about an announcement of the game and not necessarily the actual game itself.And that was partly induced by the fact that they were putting out teasers and whatnot.So I wouldn't expect, though, to hear much about this game at all."
"Maybe you'll hear about, you know, sort of the occasional job description, job hiring, things like that.But the actual sort of idea of what this will be, whether it'll be a sequel to It Takes Two or something, whether it'll be a completely new project, who knows?The point is that they're very good at keeping secrets, so I wouldn't expect to hear anything official."
"But the key thing to note is that Hazelight is working on its next game, meaning if you're already done with Split Fiction and looking for more cooperative games, you only have to wait, like, three or four years for it. Amazing.I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week."
"So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and I'll see you on the next one.Take care, everyone."