Nio ET7 - EV Hour

This all-electric sedan is designed to have a classy and executive feel, with business-class seats, an immense range, and a premium entertainment experience too.

Audio transcription

"Welcome everyone to another edition of Gamereactor EVHour. This time, I'm not standing in front of a vehicle, but rather driving it. It's my revisit of the Nioh ET7. Well, Nioh has become quite a personal favorite manufacturer of mine. That's mostly down to the ET5 Touring, which I promise I won't mention too much in this video. No, but due to changes in Nioh's policy, this is probably going to be one of the last times that I drive a Nioh because they're not really interested in these types of revisits, which is perfectly fine. But I thought I would end my relationship with this particular manufacturer by very sort of easily and elegantly drive it about for a bit while telling you that you really should not be sleeping on Nioh. They make pretty awesome cars, whether it's Nomi right here in the front, the cabin, the overall driving characteristics, and a bunch of other factors that we will hopefully just get into one last time. But until then, one last drive in a Nioh, this time the top of the line ET7. I'm going to miss driving these cars. Let's go for a spin. We've done the specs before, obviously, but let's quickly recap. There's a 100 kilowatt battery here, good for a theoretical range of around 700 kilometers. There's two electric motors producing a combined 644 horsepower, and there's a Snapdragon-based 12.8-inch touchscreen."

"And of course, Nomi. She's smarter now, although still missing local language support. But on raw specs, it's clear, both from the offset and with increased exposure, that the ET7 competes. Now, I've already spoken at length about the traditional Nioh cabin, both in my ET5 touring review and, of course, in the original review of this car, the ET7. And I won't really belabor the point. I think this is a fairly luxurious place to sit and operate a car which drives very well. We'll get to that. And I think that I want to underscore that point a little bit later. But the point of the matter is that on all of the essential accounts where I think some EVs, popular EVs, kind of fall short, Nioh actually truly excels."

"There's just no other word for it. And sure, you might already be thinking of Nomi, the little assistant here mounted on a little ball bearing, meaning that she or he can rotate, look at you, wave, and take up commands. I've already spoken about Nomi at length. But the core of the matter is the UI, which is operated through this little screen here, as well as the command screen right here, which gives you a bunch of essential statistics and information about the car and the ride that you are currently taking. All of that is, of course, combined with, I think, pretty sumptuous materials, which gives off a subtle but luxurious vibe, which truly, to me, works. It is not exciting. I wouldn't go that far. But it truly is a way for both functionality and aesthetics to meet and combine that with a pretty spacious backseat and a lovely glass panoramic roof here. Well, you do get a place which is just very nice to be. I know a lot of people said that about the Fisker Ocean, that both material usage and the UI and some of the functions that was activated through that UI was just sort of lacking."

"But in a NIO, you really get a top-tier experience which very easily matches BMW, Audi, the rest of the very expensive rivals that this might have. The only problem, again, is that you can have all of this, or most of this, for less with the ET5 Touring. It is, as always, impossible to say for certain whether the ET7 will do it for you. But for me, there's enough unique stuff here to at least recommend a test drive. And while I'll be continuously dreaming about the ET5 Touring in its orange colorway, I'll continue to bring up NIO in conversation because they, unlike some others, really do do things a little bit differently. And that matters."

"So, what does all this boil down to? Well, as I stand here in the rare Danish snowstorm, in fact, or at least snowy weather, I happen to reflect a little bit upon NIO as a manufacturer and the ET7 overall. Now, depending on what actually happens, I might not actually be driving any more NIO models. It doesn't seem like they're interested in these revisits, even though that I think they're excellent food for thought. And there aren't any new models to try out, I think."

"So, I still think that when you're shopping in these price brackets, being the slightly lower ET5 Touring or this, the more expensive ET7, that it's worth going out and trying a NIO for yourself.
I do think that they have some x-factor. I do think they have the looks, the specs, the range, the driving characteristics. I think all of that is solidly there. Whether or not that's for you, it's very difficult to say. And I'm not the kind of reviewer who's going to come down on a hard yes or a hard no. I think this is an expensive car, maybe too expensive, but it's also amazing."

"And while it is competing with a lot of amazing cars, that should not take away from its amazingness. So, think of NIO. I really think that we should, overall. And see you on the next one."

