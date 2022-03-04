GRTV News - Expect Metro 4 to be an even darker experience

Due to the developer's imbuing it with experiences from the Russia-Ukraine war.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Metro of all things. Mainly because we haven't actually heard anything of significance about Metro 4, the next instalment into the series yet, or mainline instalment should we say. But 4A Games have been occasionally speaking about it and what we can expect from it and the one thing that seems to be quite, something that seems to be really doubling down on is the fact that this is going to be even darker of a game as a result of the ongoing conflict that the people of Ukraine are locked in against Russia. 4A Games have spoken about this and they basically said you know how art becomes life, it's going to creep into the project itself. So expect quite a visceral and dark experience when Metro 4, which probably won't be what the game is called, but when that game eventually makes its arrival. But anyway let's dive on in. Metro 4 will be even darker as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. 4A Games' art became life for many of our developers in Ukraine. We drew from that lived experience to create an even darker story. So game development is never easy but if you live in a war-torn country it is multiple times worse as GSC Game World among others has testified in connection with the production of Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the studio had to flee the country and employees have unfortunately been injured and even killed at the front. Ukrainian Metro developer 4A Studios has similar stories and has published a Metro 15th anniversary update on their website where they write about the long journey of the acclaimed series where the Russian war is an important part. Among other things they thank the Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky who created the Metro universe for his support for Ukraine which has even made him a wanted man in his home country, something we've previously written about. And this is what 4A said. So Dmitry has always spoken out against the war in Ukraine from the start, a courageous decision for any Russian that has seen him sentenced to jail in absentia and we are proud to have him as a friend and co-creator as we tell this next and never more relevant chapter of Metro together. They also go a bit into the future of the series explaining the devastation of the Russians caused from Ukraine and Ukrainians who we felt in the next game in the series. In 2022 a full-scale Russian invasion changed how we wanted to tell the story of the next Metro game. This art became life for many of our developers in Ukraine. We drew from that lived experience to create an even darker story. Those themes are already present in Metro becoming ever more apparent and important."
"As conflict, the struggle for power, the horrors of tyranny and the price of freedom have become part of our lives over the past three plus years. We are still living and working during this wartime and that inevitably shapes the games we make. They ended the long post with the Ukrainian full glory to Ukraine. We still don't know when the next proper Metro game will be released but the most recent entry in the main series was 2019's Metro Exodus."
"Last year we saw the release of Vertigo Games' developed spin-off Metro Awakening so hopefully it won't be too long before we get an announcement.So yes, expect quite a dark tale which for Metro, Metro is already a very dark game so this is probably going to be taking that up an entire other notch. But again, we don't have anything else to really talk about when it comes to Metro 4 yet because understandably 4A Games, they've had a lot on their plate recently. And as well, Metro games, they're not small games. They're quite big and anticipated. They have a lot riding on them to do well."
"They're quite a beloved series at this point. So not only are the developers facing really unexpected circumstances still, obviously they want to do it right and that's why it's taking as long as it is. But again, it's probably closer than it is further away at this point. They've been working on it for a while. But again, video games take so long to make these days that it could be a few years out still, who knows. But we haven't had anything official yet. Maybe that'll change this year, setting up for maybe a 2026 or 2027 premiere or something like that, who knows. But the key thing to note is that 4A Games, despite all of the trials and tribulations they've faced over the last few years, they're still working on Metro and the next Metro game is closer than it is further away. But that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back tomorrow for the next one, so stay tuned for that. Until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday and I'll see you all for the next one. Take care, everyone."