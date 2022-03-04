English
OnePlus Watch 3 (Quick Look) - Made Tougher

The latest smartwatch from OnePlus is designed to be smarter, tougher, and longer-lasting.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
I think we can all agree that through the OnePlus Open, the OnePlus 13, and now this, the OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus is on a roll and is finally kicking down the doors of just being a regular, full-on, respected flagship manufacturer, despite the fact being born into existence as a sort of flagship killer, and then just burgeoning on, kicking in that aforementioned door for some years, and now it's finally happened."

"And even though their first original OnePlus Watch was a bit of a farce, given that it just couldn't really do as much as you would want a smartwatch to do, they really, really upped their game with the OnePlus Watch 2, and this OnePlus Watch 3 might not rewrite the rulebook again, but my god, they make a good smartwatch now."

"Now remember, this is not like the first one.
That means that this is a full Google Android-based smartwatch, meaning that it uses Wear OS, and it uses the latest version of Wear OS with all of the bells and whistles intact.
Despite that, because of the dual chipset that the last one also utilized, just an updated version of that, this can go around five days of using all of its functions, and around 14 days if you choose to scale some of those versions down, which the battery helper suite can help you do."

"Now, that chipset is a dual engine utilizing a Snapdragon W5 and a BES2800 chipset, meaning that it can offload mundane tasks to the smaller chipset for that to handle, and it only spins up the more thirsty Snapdragon W5 when it needs to.
That is really, really nice in general."

"In terms of build quality, this you can see that it feels great.
I mean, this is sapphire glass.
It has IP68 dust and water resistant.
It can withstand 50 meters of water pressure."

"It has over 100 sport modes built into its O Health app, which was really bad when the OnePlus Watch 2 launched, but is now really nicely done.
This display here is a 1.5-inch LTPO display.
It's very bright, it's very colorful, and very competitive, even with the bigger and more expensive Samsung models."

"There's a dual GPS frequency in here, allowing you to track the running of a countryside precisely, and that goes into those 100 sport modes that we talked about just before.
It comes with this green or black colorways, and it only is 46 millimeters, meaning there is no smaller version."

"At some point, they might do like a 49-millimeter Ultra variant that has been seen before, but I think still, this is one of the prettiest, most classiest Android watches, and next to something like a TicWatch Pro, this is just leagues beyond, I would say.
It's obviously very health-oriented, meaning that you can monitor sleep if you want, heart and blood oxygen levels, all of that stuff, so it really is competitive on a number of different levels."

"The thing is, this does not push the boundaries of what a smartwatch can do.
This is very much in league with the OnePlus Watch 2, but it's currently set to release at around a price of 300 euros, which is very cheap to me, and you can get a pair of NordBuds 3 Pro right now for free as well when you buy it, so really awesome."

"I really hope that this sells a lot so that OnePlus can continue to innovate, push things forward, and become, alongside Google perhaps, the de facto sort of Android smartwatch manufacturer.
I really think they deserve that.
So thank you so much for watching."

"See you on the next one."

