GRTV News - People Can Fly is ending all their work on VR

Are we seeing the end of VR gaming?
Now this studio is well known for making VR in the past but it seems that that is not going to be the case moving forward as we know that sort of VR is a bit of a niche it always has been because it's either been too pricey for people to want to buy it or the offerings that it gives aren't exactly excusing the price, so something like Half-Life Alyx or Batman Arkham Shadows can make the platform stand out really really well, it can make VR look like it's capable of a great many things but that doesn't necessarily mean that people are going to want to spend £500 when they can finish Batman Arkham Shadows or finish something else and then they turn around and they go well what else is there?In any case, thoughts on VR aside, today, or sorry recently, artists Moro and Elle revealed on Blue Sky that people can fly and has decided to phase out its VR gaming publishing business and apparently this isn't just because people on the gamers side aren't as interested, as I said just then, people who are everyday gamers probably aren't that interested in VR besides a few main projects but apparently this trend is shifting to the industry itself and there's a lot of big industry names that are apparently not as interested. As noted here, a significant reduction in investments in the production of new VR games by VR hardware platform holders. Now that's big because that's not just a random publisher saying hey we're not interested in VR, which is totally understandable considering how niche it is, but that's the people who own VR platforms, i.e. Steam, i.e. Meta, i.e. Sony, that are sort of moving away from things that theoretically could sell units for them in good games. Now this isn't to say that VR can't create good games, everyone sort of knows that there's great games out there on VR, Beat Saber, Arkham Shadow as I said, Horizon, Half Life Alyx, these are all good games that have come out on the VR platforms and there's plenty of them out there but it just seems that there's not a lot of interest from people because that price remains something way way more than what you'd expect perhaps to pay at an entry level to get into this new niche version of the hobby of gaming. So as Jonas notes here, the PSVR 2 has recently dropped its price down from £529 or €599 to £399 or €449 which is quite a big price drop however that will still only get you access to PlayStation VR 2 games unless you buy an adapter which will then give you the PC VR adapter but it's another level of complexity that a lot of people just don't care enough about VR to get into. Now again Steam has its own thing but Steam's VR system I think runs hundreds of pounds more than even the PSVR 2 and Meta is leading the charge with sort of a much more affordable system but even then it's hundreds and hundreds of pounds that you're necessarily not going to see a great investment return on considering the games that you get aren't as good as what you could get for just buying a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series S or a semi-decent PC and immediately getting access to tides of games.