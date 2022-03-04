MSI 272 MPG URX QD-OLED - Product Showcase (sponsored)

MSI sent over one of their flagship OLED monitors, and we can now tell you all about it!
"MSI has recently launched the MPG27URXQD-OLED, a 27-inch 4K monitor that does 240Hz at 0.03 milliseconds, while having an immaculate image quality. Wouldn't you have experienced gaming on OLED? There is no going back, and MSI's new 27-inch monitor is a more compact offering for those that don't have the desk space for extra-wide screens. The newest generation of OLED panels utilise a five-layer construction with rearranged subpixels. This might sound like a tedious technical detail, but it does improve image sharpness a lot, improving not only the finer details, but also having text and symbols stand out more clearly. It features DisplayPort 2.1a, also known as UHBR20, which is a convoluted way to say that it supports 4K at 240Hz without the usual DSC compression, enabling you to enjoy your monitor at full lossless capacity as it blasts away with 80Gbps. Modern syncing technologies such as NVIDIA G-Sync are of course also included, minimising your risk of screen tearing and stuttering, and maximising the immersive experience of a fully fluid image. For console gamers, HDMI 2.1 is naturally supported, giving you 48Gbps of bandwidth, which results in smooth 120Hz 4K images and the ability to fully enjoy your games on quality setting. AI features have naturally found their way into such a product."
"This includes a crosshair that automatically changes colour to contrast what is in its frame at all times, and dynamic changes in brightness and colour saturation to add details to dark areas and enhance the experience of colours, and to detect the enemy. Adjustable physical elements come in all the forms, be it swivel, pivot, tilt or rotation. As you would expect from OLED, colour reproduction is near perfect, with 10-bit colours and DCI-P3 rating of 99%, and an average HDR brightness of 450 nits, peaking at 1000, resulting in HDR TrueBlack 400 certification. MSI has, in addition to a 3-year warranty, tried to combat overheating by utilising a custom heatsink and graphene film on the panel itself, thus avoiding the need for fans."
"And finally, besides a very competitive price, it comes with soft ambient RGB light and something that is very practical for most people, a KVM switch that allows you to control multiple connected devices with one mouse and one keyboard. The MSI MPG27-URX QD OLED has just recently been released and is available at most major hardware retailers."