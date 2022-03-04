English
Zelda-inspired 8-bit adventure turned into a soulslike - Tearscape DevGAMM Interview

Solo dev Tudor Prodan from Romania was in Gdańsk in Poland to showcase his indie adventure with two clear influences.

Audio transcription

"I'm at the DevGAMM in Gdańsk in Poland and I'm here joined by Tudor and I'm learning about a game called Tearscape which is actually pretty interesting to me personally because it's 8-bit style so it's like a Dark Souls but in an 8-bit plus chiptunes style so what can you tell me about the main concept of the game?
Yes, so like you said the look and feel of the game is like an old classic Legend of Zelda game but it has those soulslike influence like Dark Souls and Bloodborne so it has a heavier emphasis on the combat and exploration and stuff like that but the look is very nostalgic and retro It is, it is, and the music as well as I mentioned Are you doing the whole thing?
Yes, I'm the solo developer of this game I'm doing the whole thing basically Including the music?
Yes, I also source a lot of assets and music and stuff like that and I put them all together, I'm writing the code, everything Alright, you mentioned the Legend of Zelda but I mentioned Dark Souls So how do you combine the mechanics from both genres or games?
Yes, so I think Legend of Zelda has a really great atmosphere and everything like that but it lacks a little bit on the combat so what I try to do is keep everything cool about Legend of Zelda but take the combat from Dark Souls and try to translate it into a 2D top-down perspective as my game is 2D basically Ok, and from Zelda we can also expect dungeons and puzzles?
Exactly, yes, so as you go through the game you arrive at new dungeons every dungeon will give you some new item, some new upgrade that you will be able to use and you will also find a boss this is more influenced by the Dark Souls side of things you will find a big boss at the end of the dungeon and once you finish it you move on and you find another dungeon and so on How hard is it going to be?
It's on the difficult side, it's not that hard 8 bit hard?
Yes, more or less so it's a bit difficult but not that much Ok, what can you tell me about the story and what's going on here in this world?
Yes, so basically you are a hunter and your objective is to hunt down these beasts that act like the big bosses in the game there's not too heavy emphasis on the story it's more on combat and exploration similar to Dark Souls and games like that the story takes a bit of a backseat but there are some lore, some NPCs, some dialogue and stuff like that but the story is not the main focus What's the title Tearscape about?
Are you escaping the world, being torn apart?
Basically, in Dark Souls you collect souls to level up in Tearscape you collect tears Tears like literally?
Yes Anything else that we didn't touch upon that you would like to mention about your project?
Yes, sure, so I already have a demo on Steam right now You can wishlist and you can try it out Yes, please do that, you have access to the first dungeon and to the first boss I hope people will check it And you've been discussing this with publishers here at Defqon?
Yes, I've been talking So you're looking for a publisher?
Yes and no, we'll see I'm down to talk with anybody If the right partner comes up, I'm down to talk with And the game will be done around?
I don't have a fixed date but I plan to release it this year, later this year Alright, looking forward to playing Tearscape myself later this year Thank you so much for your time, enjoy the show Thank you so much"

