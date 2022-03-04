El Día de los Muertos becomes a crime adventure - Detective of the Dead DevGAMM Interview

Actrio Studio's Michael Geidel talks us through this colorful narrative adventure where you help dead Alejandro and his dead dog save their world.
"Hi friends, I'm at the DevGAMM in Gdańsk and I'm taking a look at the indie games being showcased here and I'm here joined by Mike, thank you so much for joining us, to take a little bit at Detective of the Dead I'm the detective of the devs, so I'm taking a look at the games Yeah You're the detective of the dead in this game, what do you actually do in this game?Well, it's a narrative game and you are dead, so you can't die and you're in the Mexican underworld, so it's very cultural rich and you've got gods, you've got lots of other stuff to do and of course, you're a detective, you've got cases to solve Alright, that's an interesting background you chose because of course, the death to the Mexican people is different Yeah It's different to us in other cultures, so what do you think makes it interesting in that regard?Well, we think it's the first game really that goes into the Mexican death mythologies and you know, everyone knows Coco Yes Lots of people have watched the film and a lot of other people also love adventure games and we have a mix of RPG and Metroidvania elements as well You've got quests to solve, you have abilities, you have also a co-op possibility because during the game, you get a companion, a dog, a magical dog and dogs, you know, a magical dog has special abilities Is the dog dead as well?Everyone's dead Alright Yes Okay, so what is Hangover Breakfast?Hangover Breakfast is one of the first quests because you start the game and Alejandro, the detective, it's his death day and he just wants to celebrate his death day, you know, with a tamale and, you know, with a nice breakfast So, yeah, that's what it's all about So he needs to find just the food And the goal towards the end of the game will be to..."
"Well, obviously, you know, there is a big enemy who wants to destroy everything that is happening in the world and it's really about the Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead In November every year, a big celebration around the world When the dead people go to the world of the living and everyone in the world of the dead is looking for that and also from the world of the living to come together again So it's very, you know, emotional and someone is trying to stop that and you can't let that happen You mentioned a little bit of the genre and the mechanics we are going to see here Can you elaborate a little bit more?It's an isometric view and then what sort of things are we going to do here?Yeah, so you have, you know, do narration stuff a lot So you go and you, you know, find clues to, you know, discuss with people to also, you know, get people to, you know, really, you know, tell them if they did it or not You have to break into rooms, you have to, you know, just do detective work, really And you also got mini-games as well that you can play and you got a currency So there's lots of stuff that's happening in the game but it's above all a strong narrative game Exactly, I was going to say it's mostly narrative driven and then you got half a couple of mechanics on top of that Okay, finally, what can you tell me about the status of the game and the sort of the studio you guys are and when can we get our hands on The Deathly Hallows of the Dead?Well, it's right now already on Steam So we first launched it at Gamescom We got a free booth in Gamescom and it was really cool Then we were in the Death Bay in Barcelona Oh really? Didn't see you there We were like in the back, we had so much fun It's going to change the name this year Is it?Yeah, you will see it on news at Game Reactor Cool, so that was great and now we were invited here, you know, to showcase and also to pitch So got to check out, we are one of the five studios who pitched To Rami and Company Yes Where are you guys based?We're based in Germany Fantastic And we got to do this, we got a little bit of funding but we need more So to finish the project we are pitching here and we are looking forward to all the investors running after us Great, good luck with the game Thank you so much Danke schön"