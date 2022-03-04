Mercusys Halo H47BE (Quick Look) - Blazingly-Fast

We've got our hands on a brand-new Wi-Fi 7 home mesh system that is designed to fill your home with lightning-fast broadband of the highest quality.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now I know what you're thinking, no, this is not the little speaker phone that Charlie uses to contact Charlie's Angels, even though it might look like something like that."
"This is actually a brand new 2-pack Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system, which comes in at a much lower price than, for instance, Netgear's Orbi series, which is like five times the cost of these.The two version, like the set of them with two units, with just one main router and one satellite, will set you back around €310, which is really not a lot for Wi-Fi 7 mesh these days."
"Now, this is called the MercuSys, this is the first time we have a product from this company on this desk, but it's more specifically called the Halo H4-BE.And what it is, is, as I said, dual setup, which means that you place one near your fiber optic cable comes in or whatever the case might be, and one satellite which extends the overall range, which can cover up to 550 square meters in total, obviously."
"Theoretically, it will run you at 9.2 gigabits per second, which is very nice.And there are, at the back here, obviously power through a simple barrel cable alongside three 2.5 gigabit per second LAN inputs.That is pretty good."
"Sure, I would have liked something, something that was a little bit 10 gig is possible elsewhere, but it isn't here.But you could also argue that people who wants to spend €310 really isn't interested in like 10 gig ports."
"It does support the brand new Wi-Fi 7 320 megahertz channels, which allows for much more data to sort of be led through.But the one cool thing is that it has something called multi-link operation, which allows these devices to be hooked up to several bands at once."
"Now, there is actually a really sort of concrete example that you can think of, because this will probably run, Wi-Fi 7 will probably run you around the 5 gigahertz band, meaning that a lot of the stuff like your phone, your PS5, it's probably going to run at that gigahertz band, which is faster."
"It is also a little bit more finicky, but a lot of tech now has 5 gigahertz transmitters in them.But you know what doesn't have that?A lot of smart home gear, smart doorbell that you've bought that you want to set up."
"That probably only works on 2.4 gigahertz.Now, your more expensive Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system will support 2.4 gigahertz, but it will alternate between these bands dynamically.Which means, at least that has been the case for me and my home, is that when you set up that video doorbell, it won't give it 2.4 gigahertz."
"It will try to feed it a 5 gigahertz band, meaning that it will fail.With multi-link operation, 2.4 and 5 can be active at once, meaning that it will always connect and it will always work when you're setting up this stuff.There are also a lot of other things."
"There's easy setup through a dedicated app.It supports up to 200 connected devices, which is great.And there's always the ability to add more units as you go down the line.So for 310 euros, it kind of feels like a pretty good deal, but we'll of course run it through its paces and report back very soon."
"See you on the next one."