GRTV News - Analysts expect Nintendo Switch 2 to be biggest console launch of all time

The hype train is already leaving the station for the Nintendo Switch 2.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like or whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, interviews, exclusives, world news, sports news and of course so much more.So without further ado today, we're talking the ever looming presence of the Nintendo Switch 2."
"Now last month we got to see the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2, we got to see its design, we got to see a bit of an early look at a new Mario Kart by the looks of things, as well as some sort of interesting bits and bobs about the system but we still are pretty much dealing with what is essentially an unknown when it comes to things like specs, things like release titles and things like price points."
"Now price points have been juggled around quite a bit since the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed and even before then but now we have a big Bloomberg report which is basically looking at a bunch of insiders and analysts and what they expect and what they think the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to do and if you're a Nintendo Switch fan, lucky for you, it looks like it's going to be the biggest console launch of all time perhaps."
"It appears that Nintendo is going to have 6-8 million units ready for that first sort of day of launch which is expected in June by the way, sort of before autumn again.Really really strong first half of the year for 2025 it seems and there's also expectations of things like a new Mario, a new Mario Kart, Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends ZA rounding out the year and even some blockbusters from third party developers like Call of Duty which goes back to when Xbox first acquired Activision Blizzard and Nintendo said that's fine with us so long as you give us 10 years of allowing Call of Duty on our platforms considering we've not seen Call of Duty being brought to the Switch 1, it seems like we could be seeing it brought online to the Nintendo Switch 2 which is expected but also is going to drive probably a lot of people to pick up a Switch 2 maybe if elsewhere the starting titles aren't as impressive as they might have hoped."
"Otherwise though this $400 price point could change considering the tariffs that have been put on US imports but that's likely going to be around the ballpark figure is going to be $400.There's one analyst who expects it to go up to $500 but $400 seems to be the sort of consensus however with things like console prices they can fluctuate and it's likely that here in the UK for example we'll be paying £400 which is actually more like $550 because we just never seem to get any fair technology prices."
"It's always the same graphics cards, consoles, you name it, we're used to it and in Japan it might be slightly cheaper considering that's where Nintendo's based but we'll see, we'll just have to wait and see with that because Nintendo is planning a big reveal next month which is going to sort of go into more of a deep dive about the console, about what it can do, about the games that we're going to be seeing and hopefully that'll set us up more for getting hype for the Nintendo Switch 2 because while it's very interesting to hear analysts say, yeah it looks like it's going to be the best selling console of all time in that first launch period, unless we can really judge that based on what it's launching with because if we look at say other consoles that could have been the best sellers of all time like the Xbox One or something like that where it decides also to launch with the Kinect at a very high price point and there wasn't really anything to play at launch on the Xbox One."
"The same with like the Series X or S or PlayStation 5, a lot of the reason why I think these generations, these new generations of consoles have been seen as quite disappointing is that at launch you're sort of looking at maybe two or three really standout games that the console wants you to play with and even then they sort of feel lacklustre compared to what you get years down the line."
"However Nintendo could beat that trend of recent consoles by sort of stepping out and saying hey we've got a new Mario, we've got a new Mario Kart, that is good enough as well for like a Christmas bundle, we've got Pokemon Legends ZA which is always going to sell like hotcakes on the Nintendo system and we've got Metroid Prime 4 which is going to be one for sort of the die hard hardcore fans."
"But yeah it's exciting, it's really exciting, I can't wait for April to hear more about the Nintendo Switch 2 considering that will actually be official information, not that this isn't reliable considering it comes from Bloomberg but just that it is real confirmed official information."
"But let me know what you think about the Switch 2, will you be buying it day one if it comes out in June?Will you be waiting a while to see what comes out, maybe considering a special edition?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."