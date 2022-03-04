English
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III

GRTV News - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III is on its way

Saber Interactive is beginning work on the anticipated game.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. A few really exciting things broke last night and took place, including the full trailer for F1, which if you haven't seen go check it out, it looks awesome. But the thing that we're going to be talking about today believe it or not is instead going to be Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 3. Yes, 3."

"Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have announced that there's going to be a third game in the series and that development on it has already begun. Clearly the massive success of Space Marine 2 has made them fast track this one. I think there's going to be some things that happen because of that, but the key thing to know is that it's coming."

"So anyway, let's dive on in first. Saber Interactive reveals Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 3. After the success of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, we all knew it was coming, but not so soon.
So in a shock announcement, Games Workshop, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have revealed Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 3, which will continue the game series first started by Relic Entertainment in 2011. Saber Interactive picked up the Space Marine torch and well and truly ran with it, delivering an action game in 2024 that sold millions of copies and continues to deliver new content to players. Regarding Space Marine 3, we're a bit short on details as the game is still going to be years away, to the point it might be eyeing the next console generation. But via a press release, we do have some statements about the reception to Space Marine 2 and hopes for a sequel. So coming from John Burt, Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment, he says, we've been honoured by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2. We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular. Building on this, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch states, Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with its tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third instalment."

"We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40,000 universe.
It seems like all parties involved want to strike while the iron is hot and let us know that the future is looking very grimdark in a good way, as we can expect Titus' story to continue somewhere down the line."

"So it's coming. Space Marine 3 is coming, as Alex says in the piece here. It's going to be years away. Yes, they're starting development on it. By the way that they're phrasing it, it doesn't seem like they're going to be starting the proper full-scale production of development.
This looks to me more like they're still hammering out details and we're not getting it all right before they commit to that. So it probably is three, maybe four, maybe longer years away."

"It's unclear, but that's not a surprise. Games take a long time to make these days.
They're expensive, they need to be done right, and especially for a game like Space Marine 2 where fans no doubt have lots of expectations and hopes for it, a lot of care is going to want to be put into this project."

"The one thing though I do expect now is if Sabre are going to begin starting work on Space Marine 3, I do think it's probably going to impact Space Marine 2 a little bit. Sabre does a lot of games, a huge amount of different games, including the things like the Mudrunner series and all the different spin-offs that have been part of that. They're a big studio, but you only have a finite amount of resource and you don't want to keep expanding otherwise eventually it becomes so expensive to run the studio. So I would assume that, maybe not right now, but maybe in 12 months' time or something we'll start seeing the Space Marine 2 content slow down a little bit. There'll still be content coming out, but I don't think it'll be as rapid while they change developers, moving them from Space Marine 2 to Space Marine 3. But that's just what I assume will happen, we'll have to stay tuned and figure that all out in the future."

"But the key thing to note again, recapping, is that Space Marine 3 has been announced, Sabre Interactive is working on it right now and it's obviously made in collaboration with Games Workshop and will continue the story of Titus. It's very exciting.
That's all the time that I have though on today's episode of GRTV News, so be sure to return now on Monday for the next one. So until then, hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the other side. Take care everyone."

