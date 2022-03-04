English
GRTV News - Rumour: Dawn of War IV in the works at Relic Entertainment

Please be better than Dawn of War 3.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you on GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."

"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, sports news, world news, there's so much you're just going to have to check it out."

"But without further ado, today we're talking a very interesting theory, I'm going to call it a theory because we're going to have to put our tinfoil hats on a bit for this, because it might lead us to the idea that Dawn of War 4 is in the works at Relic Entertainment.
Now, if you're unaware, Relic Entertainment developed Dawn of War 1, Dawn of War 2 and the Dawn of War that we didn't talk about, Dawn of War 3."

"The last time we saw a Dawn of War game was in 2017 so perhaps it is time for a new one but considering the reception of Dawn of War 3 it was considered maybe that the series wasn't exactly as hot as it once was, despite there still being fans that definitely want to see another Dawn of War game."

"Now, as spotted by the gamer, shout out Ben Sledge, a new LinkedIn post from one, let me get the name right, Dominic Dolanek of Emona, which is a capital holdings company which has Relic under its portfolio, made a LinkedIn post basically saying hey he's gone to Warhammer World in Nottingham and he's going to be taking a look through all of the cool Space Marine stuff, all of the stuff there."

"It's basically kind of like a Harry Potter land I guess for Warhammer nerds in Nottingham but it's also where the Warhammer HQ is so you imagine some business meetings as well as some cool stuff can go on there.
In any case, he was there and he had a Relic Entertainment t-shirt on."

"Now, usually if someone was just visiting Warhammer World we wouldn't really put this on the news but considering, as the gamers pointed out, that the Relic Entertainment thing is there, Dolanek's company Emona represents or has Relic under its portfolio, you start to put two and two together."

"Also considering Relic has just recently got its independency from Sega, you would think that it's probably going to try and make a big comeback with a big name.
Now, Relic is known for a bunch of other titles, namely it also developed the Space Marine game, the first game, but considering that is likely going to be Saber Interactive's little baby going forward, then we have to think about what else they can do and Dawn of War is definitely up there."

"As I said, Dawn of War 3 was not well received at all really by fans of the franchise, but Dawn of War 1 and Dawn of War 2 were so beloved and still are so beloved for the RTS genre that any sort of Dawn of War return is still going to be held with high regard so long as Relic says, you know, we're going to be building off the Dawn of War 1 or the Dawn of War 2 mainframe."

"In any case, those games, if you're not aware, basically brought the sort of like Halo Wars StarCraft-y formula to Warhammer, giving us the ability to control Space Marines, Eldar, Tyranids, Orks, Chaos Space Marines, the Inquisition, Adeptus Sororitas, Necrons, Tau, all of the factions that litter Warhammer 40,000's universe."

"You were able to control their armies and get them in battles without spending thousands and thousands of pounds on miniatures, which is something that proves incredibly popular.
It's why Total War Warhammer has been so popular.
Now, while Dawn of War is specifically a 40k game, we could see Relic maybe look into something like Age of Sigmar or even like Fantasy, although Fantasy's kind of covered by Creative Assembly, so likely Age of Sigmar or 40k is going to be covered here with a new sort of Dawn of War if one is offered."

"But it is exciting nonetheless and it's something that I think we could talk about because as I say, this is just a rumor, nothing's been officially confirmed and even if behind the scenes this deal has been made, there's going to be years before we even probably see anything Dawn of War related, but it's still very exciting because a lot of us thought that Dawn of War was dead after 3."

"Let me know what you think a new Dawn of War could hold, let me know if you're excited for a new Dawn of War and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."

