GRTV News - Lionsgate affirms that John Wick 5 is still happening

Even if we have no clue whether the Baba Yaga is alive or dead currently.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have quite an interesting one for you because we're talking a little bit about John Wick 5. Now this is a film that Lionsgate a while back announced was coming. It didn't take long after John Wick Chapter 4 actually did quite well in cinemas and they decided they were going to make a fifth one but it kind of didn't go anywhere and anytime we heard about the movie it was always under the pretense that Keanu Reeves needed a little bit of a break from the role after making like four John Wick films over a decade and just like putting his body through the wringer during that time. So we've been waiting to hear properly as to what the future is going to be with this franchise but Lionsgate is still committing and saying that there's going to be a fifth film."
"One thing they're not saying is the status of John Wick in said film. Will Keanu Reeves be back? Is John Wick dead? Who knows but they have doubled down again and said that it's coming so let's dive on in and take a look. So yes Lionsgate we're working on a fifth John Wick movie. John Wick might not be as dead as Keanu Reeves claims. So John Wick may be dead according to Keanu Reeves but death is a minor speed bump at best in Hollywood and countless movie heroes have returned from the other side through the decades. Now there is a clear indication that John Wick may be making a comeback. In an interview at comicbook.com with Jennifer Brown, head of global products and experiences at Lionsgate, she openly confirms that a fifth John Wick movie is in the works. She says that the world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next of course we have Ballerina which is our first spin-off movie and we can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course we've announced we're working on a fifth John Wick movie. I think there are more spin-offs to come, a TV series, video game, dot dot dot. This of course made comicbook.com gasp and as for clarification whereupon she said we shared that we're developing a fifth John Wick movie. John Wick may be dead. We're all on bated breath. We're waiting to find out. Whether Reeves will actually return is still unclear but it feels like he's a pretty important ingredient in making John Wick feel like John Wick, don't you think? On June 6th the spin-off from The World of John Wick Ballerina premieres in theatres. Wick will appear briefly in that movie and maybe we'll learn more about a possible new adventure. So my understanding of what they've said anyway so far of what Ballerina is, it's going to be set sort of I think during the time between like three and four or something like that so John is still very much alive in a lore sense in Ballerina but maybe a fifth John Wick film might not be a chronologically fifth film picking up after the events of chapter four. Maybe it's something else documenting a different part of John's life, who knows? One thing is for certain, regardless of whether Keanu Reeves wants to do more, regardless of whether John Wick is alive or dead, there will be more John Wick movies because it's a successful franchise that people like. Whether that comes in the form of spin-offs or a new instalment that revolves around someone else, I don't know. There have been lots of reports in the past about Donnie Yen taking a point in doing a film based on his character Kane but that's seemingly not gone anywhere either at the moment. But I think that while it's unclear what the future holds with this franchise, it will be back because it makes too much money, it's too successful for it to be anything other than that. But the key thing to know is that Lionsgate is still very, very confident that a John Wick 5 will be coming. Whether we'll see that anytime soon is a completely different thing but it's coming so stay tuned for that. But that's all the time I have on today's episode of GRTV News so I'll see you on the next one very soon. Take care everyone."