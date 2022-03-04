GRTV News - Sony is experimenting with AI characters

A video of an AI Aloy has made its way onto the internet.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to technology, gaming, entertainment, whatever you like or whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more, but without further ado, today's news piece regards the buzzword of 2023, 2024 and of course 2025, that being AI, specifically it's use by Sony has been discovered in a new prototype video that was shared first with The Verge and then has found its way to YouTube and Twitter, slash X, whatever you call it, I always stick with Twitter just because I'm old school unked like that, in any case, this video shows a prototype version of Aloy giving sort of an AI response to a question asked by the man here in the fedora who is an engineer over at Sony. Now, this in itself is something that we probably did expect as we've seen Nvidia and other companies experimenting with things like AI NPCs, but it doesn't actually make it any less jarring to see it in person, especially from a big platform owner like Sony. Again though, as this video is more leaked than it was officially revealed and celebrated by Sony, we have to question how much meat, how much skin in the game they've got with something like this AI initiative. It might just be that this was a prototype idea that has been pushed forward, but considering the potential a lot of people think AI has, especially within gaming and especially within something like NPC interaction where if an AI or a thinking machine can come up with ideas of things to say or answers to players questions, you really could sort of see an interesting development in that gaming space. Now, a lot of other people, a lot of people on the other side, sorry, would argue that this isn't a good idea at all and the irony of Aloy, a character whose entire world was destroyed by AI infused robots, being the sort of front runner for this AI prototype, seems to be lost on Sony, but isn't lost on the internet, which is of course, as usual, quite reactive to anything that has the words AI or the letters AI, I should say. Now, this, as you can see in the Twitter post there, says that it was about seven days that it took to make this sort of model, and you can see that it's very, very early days. It's nothing that's going to immediately start making its way into our games, but considering that we've seen Xbox's AI tools that are apparently able to make games, and we're seeing Sony now look at AI characters, it's very likely that within the next few years or so, we're going to see a more developed version of this come into our games for better or for worse. Now, what that means for gaming is currently unknown, but it's likely that we could see a lot more AI in our NPCs, especially ones that maybe aren't necessarily as present in a game. Something like Aloy, for example, to see her go fully AI I think would be a bit too jarring for a lot of players, as there could be a lot of mistakes there that the machine could still make, but in something like, let's say, GTA 6, when you're walking around town, an NPC might have a list of AI responses rather than a few that they cry out when you hit them with a baseball bat or something like that, right? That could make it a bit more interesting to a lot of people, but we'll just have to see because, again, this technology still feels very new, it still feels very unknown, and so it seems like a lot of companies, even in gaming now, are just sort of in this testing out phase to see what it's capable of. Do you think AI can create compelling NPCs? Would you like to see a Horizon game, for example, where Aloy is entirely based on AI? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"