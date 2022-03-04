English
Split Fiction

GRTV News - Split Fiction is now a million seller

Hazelight's cooperative adventure has already overcome a mighty milestone.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Split Fiction again, for the simple reason that it's hit a milestone. I think I was kind of expecting it to hit it a little bit earlier actually, but it's there all the same. Basically, Split Fiction is now a million seller, and again that's a million seller, not a million players. If it's sold a million copies, we have to assume that there's been two million players, especially with Friend Pass, never mind just with the split screen cooperative modes. But yeah, it's taken about three days and it's become a million seller, which means it's on its way now to hunting down It Takes Two."

"It's got an incredibly long way to go, because It Takes Two I think ended up being a 24 million seller or something like that. But it's started, it's hit that first milestone in half a week, so hopefully we'll be, well maybe we'll be talking about this again in a few days' time, about whether it's going to cross the two million mark or something. But anyway, let's dive on in."

"So yeah, Split Fiction sells over a million copies in just two days. It's got a long way to go to catch up with It Takes Two, but its journey has started strong. So it was already evident that Split Fiction was eagerly awaited before the launch, and as we could tell you in our review, there was a good reason for this. Now Swedish developer Hazelight confirms that the game has been a huge success. In just two days, over a million copies have been sold, making it one of the fastest selling titles in its category. Via Blue Sky, Hazelight thanks gamers for their support and is delighted by the reception. With such a strong start, the future looks bright for Split Fiction and it will be exciting to see how far it can go in terms of sales. The studio's last title, It Takes Two, was released in 2021 and has sold over 23 million copies for reference. What do you think? Will Split Fiction be able to beat that? Clearly the Blue Sky link has been broken up there, but we'll get that fixed."

"So, yes, Split Fiction is a million seller. Not that I'm really surprised by that. I assumed it would get there. I just thought it would be almost a launch date thing, maybe like a first 24 hours type deal. But it's here, it's made it finally. Again, the sky's the limit for this game. It's hard to tell how far it will go, all things considered. I'm not convinced it will catch It Takes Two. I think It Takes Two, while you can make the argument that Split Fiction is a stronger game than It Takes Two, I think It Takes Two managed to do what very few games tend to do, which is to really fall into the pop cultural public mindset. Everyone seems to have an opinion about It Takes Two, because again, selling over 23 million copies, near 24 or whatever, it means that there's nearly 50 million players for that game out there probably. There's a lot of people that have tried It Takes Two over the years. So we have to assume that it's probably unlikely that Split Fiction will catch up. But again, it's taken It Takes Two like three years, four years or whatever to get to reach that number. So Split Fiction has plenty of time to catch up. But the one thing that is worth noting is that it's already sold a million, so it's already doing well enough. It's already performing at a strong rate. I wouldn't be surprised if we see more milestones shattered over the next few days. And likewise, I think it's the highest rated game of the year so far on Metacritic. So it's definitely one that you do not want to miss. So make sure to go and check that out if you haven't already. And again, make sure to go on your Game Reactor region, find our written review, find our video review, it's all there. And you can take a look at why we gave it a solid 10 out of 10. But that's the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So stay tuned for that. And otherwise, thank you for watching and I'll see you all for the next one."

"Take care, people."

