GRTV News - Rumour: Next Xbox is essentially a PC with a TV friendly shell

Will you buy the new Xbox if it follows this design trend?
"Without further ado today, we're talking the next Xbox, which is still some years away but considering we're currently five years or so into the current generation of hardware that being the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X slash S, you'd imagine that some plans are coming together for a new console, a new bit of hardware on both teams but this specifically is in regards to Xbox and it basically kind of being like a PC that you plug into a TV. So this comes from Jonas via Jez Corden who is a usual Xbox insider with this sort of stuff, very very much an Xbox, not branded, Xbox, someone who targets Xbox content I would say for their sort of scoops and is very well known to be an Xbox sort of insider I guess if you can use that word. In any case, Jez Corden here was talking about the potential of the new console which he believes is slated more of a 2027 launch than a 2026 as there were rumours that there were dev kits already out in the wild, however it seems that those rumours are not true and that the dev kits aren't sort of there yet so that points to it being later down the 2027 line. In any case, as Corden mentions, the idea behind the next Xbox is that it won't be sort of like a console but much more like a computer in that it will have those elements that you might expect from a PC when you're gaming on a PC such as, you know, free internet, Steam, stuff like that. Now, Game Pass is of course a big selling point for Xbox as Jonas mentions in the article here and it's ideally the selling point that Xbox is going to push forward in this next generation even further than it already has with things like Call of Duty and Diablo and all these other major games from publishers like Activision Blizzard that are really bolstering that Xbox roster of games. However, considering that Xbox is going into the PC market, has been for years really, and is now pushing into the PS5 market and probably will be in the Switch 2 market as well, the likelihood that Xbox is just kind of going to ditch the idea of what an Xbox is, i.e. it being a console that you have to plug in and play, seems pretty strong but depending on the power of this TV Xbox thingy, it could be an incredible console to pick up if you just want to say, have really good graphics, have really good performance without necessarily shelling out the money for a PC and or building it yourself."
"So Jonas here lists things like Steam and other things that could be available like if there's a browser that actually works because we all know consoles are pretty terrible for internet browsing but all those things added together can make this idea of a PC that pushes a bit beyond what a console could do a really, really interesting idea. However, we are still probably a couple of years away from that considering. In any case, usually it takes about seven years for a new console to come out considering the time between the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One, the Xbox One and the Series X slash S."