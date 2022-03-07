GRTV News - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach confirmed for June launch

Hideo Kojima appeared at SXSW to share tons of information about the promising sequel.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Death Stranding 2 because obviously yesterday, evening, night, however you want to frame it, the South by Southwest panel happened based on Kojima Productions with Hideo Kojima there in person.They basically discussed Death Stranding 2 on the beach for a considerable amount of time."
"Now, we had a PlayStation State of Play a few months ago, or maybe about a month ago now, and there was a distinct lack of Death Stranding 2 and even something like Ghost of Yotai.Many thought, you know, what's going on here? But, with this panel already being announced at that time, it seemed quite likely that we'd get lots of information about this game, potentially even a release date and all that good stuff during that panel and that is precisely what we have got because we know when Death Stranding 2 on the beach is coming and we have a bunch of gameplay, a bunch of footage to look at and also a few bits of information on some other things that are happening as well."
"So, with that being the case, let's dive on in.So yes, Death Stranding 2 on the beach launches on PS5 on June 26th. New 10 minute trailer released. Kojima Productions has announced the release date and special editions of the PS5 game.So, Sony and Kojima Productions has announced the release for Death Stranding 2 on the beach as well as premiering a 10 minute trailer."
"It has been revealed at the start of a panel at the South by Southwest in Austin, Texas featuring Hideo Kojima, Troy Baker and Norman Reedus.You can watch the panel here with new details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 game.The trailer, as you can imagine, from a 10 minute trailer probably edited by Kojima himself, is very spoiler heavy, so be warned."
"It does feature a lot of gameplay moments including combat, new and old characters, as well as new huge enemies.If you don't want to be spoiled, you can just remember one thing, the game launches on June 26th exclusively on PS5.Kojima also announced the editions for Death Stranding 2.The game will launch with a collector's edition with a 15 inch Magellan man statue, a Dollman figurine, art cards, a letter from Hideo Kojima and some in-game items, all for $230."
"The digital deluxe edition will also include all those in-game items and two days of early access for $80.The standard edition costs a regular $70.Pre-orders for Death Stranding 2 on the beach of any kind will also include in-game content, a custom hologram and some battle skeletons.Pre-order opens on March 17th and the game launches on June 26th."
"You can find more information about the editions here.And this is all the good stuff that you get in the collector's edition.Obviously in-game items, the pre-order bonuses there, there's the Dollman figurine, there's the Magellan statue, the art cards, the letter and obviously the full game download as well.And again, here's all the footage here."
"I'm not going to play it now because obviously if you want to watch it, you can go to your local GameRantor region and find the trailer itself.But that's actually an interesting card if I can get that back to you.I don't think I'm going to find it now. It's always the case, isn't it?But it just sort of highlighted for half a second just the absolutely stacked cast that is in this game."
"But yeah, basically the big thing to note is that if you've been waiting for more information about Death Stranding 2 on the beach, we now have it.It's going to be coming in June and it's clearly going to be one of the biggest games of the month as well at that.And it also now begs the question as to what else PlayStation has planned in the second half of the year."
"Because Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotai have always been the two big games for PS5 in 2025.Now we know that Death Stranding 2 is coming in the first half of the year, granted right at the end of the first half.So does that mean Ghost of Yotai is going to be shaping up for like the sort of holiday release for PlayStation?Potentially, who knows? That's something that we'll no doubt be able to hear more about probably come the summer at this point."
"But yeah, Death Stranding 2, it's coming on June 26th.Collector's editions, 10 minutes of gameplay and trailer and all that good stuff. Find it on your local Game Factory region.And otherwise, I'll be back now, tomorrow, for the next one of the weeks.So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday and I'll see you on the other one."
"Take care, everyone."