English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

GRTV News - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach confirmed for June launch

Hideo Kojima appeared at SXSW to share tons of information about the promising sequel.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Death Stranding 2 because obviously yesterday, evening, night, however you want to frame it, the South by Southwest panel happened based on Kojima Productions with Hideo Kojima there in person.
They basically discussed Death Stranding 2 on the beach for a considerable amount of time."

"Now, we had a PlayStation State of Play a few months ago, or maybe about a month ago now, and there was a distinct lack of Death Stranding 2 and even something like Ghost of Yotai.
Many thought, you know, what's going on here? But, with this panel already being announced at that time, it seemed quite likely that we'd get lots of information about this game, potentially even a release date and all that good stuff during that panel and that is precisely what we have got because we know when Death Stranding 2 on the beach is coming and we have a bunch of gameplay, a bunch of footage to look at and also a few bits of information on some other things that are happening as well."

"So, with that being the case, let's dive on in.
So yes, Death Stranding 2 on the beach launches on PS5 on June 26th. New 10 minute trailer released. Kojima Productions has announced the release date and special editions of the PS5 game.
So, Sony and Kojima Productions has announced the release for Death Stranding 2 on the beach as well as premiering a 10 minute trailer."

"It has been revealed at the start of a panel at the South by Southwest in Austin, Texas featuring Hideo Kojima, Troy Baker and Norman Reedus.
You can watch the panel here with new details about the upcoming PlayStation 5 game.
The trailer, as you can imagine, from a 10 minute trailer probably edited by Kojima himself, is very spoiler heavy, so be warned."

"It does feature a lot of gameplay moments including combat, new and old characters, as well as new huge enemies.
If you don't want to be spoiled, you can just remember one thing, the game launches on June 26th exclusively on PS5.
Kojima also announced the editions for Death Stranding 2.
The game will launch with a collector's edition with a 15 inch Magellan man statue, a Dollman figurine, art cards, a letter from Hideo Kojima and some in-game items, all for $230."

"The digital deluxe edition will also include all those in-game items and two days of early access for $80.
The standard edition costs a regular $70.
Pre-orders for Death Stranding 2 on the beach of any kind will also include in-game content, a custom hologram and some battle skeletons.
Pre-order opens on March 17th and the game launches on June 26th."

"You can find more information about the editions here.
And this is all the good stuff that you get in the collector's edition.
Obviously in-game items, the pre-order bonuses there, there's the Dollman figurine, there's the Magellan statue, the art cards, the letter and obviously the full game download as well.
And again, here's all the footage here."

"I'm not going to play it now because obviously if you want to watch it, you can go to your local GameRantor region and find the trailer itself.
But that's actually an interesting card if I can get that back to you.
I don't think I'm going to find it now. It's always the case, isn't it?
But it just sort of highlighted for half a second just the absolutely stacked cast that is in this game."

"But yeah, basically the big thing to note is that if you've been waiting for more information about Death Stranding 2 on the beach, we now have it.
It's going to be coming in June and it's clearly going to be one of the biggest games of the month as well at that.
And it also now begs the question as to what else PlayStation has planned in the second half of the year."

"Because Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotai have always been the two big games for PS5 in 2025.
Now we know that Death Stranding 2 is coming in the first half of the year, granted right at the end of the first half.
So does that mean Ghost of Yotai is going to be shaping up for like the sort of holiday release for PlayStation?
Potentially, who knows? That's something that we'll no doubt be able to hear more about probably come the summer at this point."

"But yeah, Death Stranding 2, it's coming on June 26th.
Collector's editions, 10 minutes of gameplay and trailer and all that good stuff. Find it on your local Game Factory region.
And otherwise, I'll be back now, tomorrow, for the next one of the weeks.
So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday and I'll see you on the other one."

"Take care, everyone."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

One-Punch Man Season 3 - PV1

One-Punch Man Season 3 - PV1
The Last of Us - Season 2 Official Trailer

The Last of Us - Season 2 Official Trailer
Government Cheese - Official Trailer

Government Cheese - Official Trailer
Gunslingers - Official Trailer

Gunslingers - Official Trailer
Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser

Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser
Happy Face - Official Trailer

Happy Face - Official Trailer
The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer
MobLand - Official Trailer

MobLand - Official Trailer
The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2

The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2
The Electric State - Final Trailer

The Electric State - Final Trailer
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer
Side Quest - Official Trailer

Side Quest - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Death Stranding Strands of Harmony World Tour - Announce Trailer

Death Stranding Strands of Harmony World Tour - Announce Trailer
Revolution X Unlimited - Pre-Order Trailer

Revolution X Unlimited - Pre-Order Trailer
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Release date trailer

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Release date trailer
skate - Insider Playtest Highlights: February 2025

skate - Insider Playtest Highlights: February 2025
Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer

Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay

Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay
Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025

Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer

Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer
Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer

Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer
More

Events

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
More