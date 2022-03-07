English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Blades of Fire

Blades of Fire - Extended Gameplay

Check out an hour of gameplay from MercurySteam's new action-RPG.

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Government Cheese - Official Trailer

Government Cheese - Official Trailer
Gunslingers - Official Trailer

Gunslingers - Official Trailer
Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser

Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser
Happy Face - Official Trailer

Happy Face - Official Trailer
The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer
MobLand - Official Trailer

MobLand - Official Trailer
The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2

The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2
The Electric State - Final Trailer

The Electric State - Final Trailer
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer
Side Quest - Official Trailer

Side Quest - Official Trailer
Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2

Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2
A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer
More

Trailers

Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer

Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay

Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay
Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025

Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer

Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer
Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer

Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Reveal Trailer

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Reveal Trailer
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Announcement Trailer

Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Announcement Trailer
Once Upon A Puppet - Behind the Scenes Gameplay

Once Upon A Puppet - Behind the Scenes Gameplay
Spilled! - Release Date Trailer

Spilled! - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
More