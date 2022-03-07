English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV News - Respawn's unannounced multiplayer FPS game has been cancelled

The Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi developer has put another project in the can.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."

"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more.
Without further ado, today we're talking Respawn, unfortunately a cancellation of an unannounced multiplayer first person shooter game from the studio."

"Now, we don't have many details obviously on what this game is or was I should say as the game has been cancelled but coming from the game post which caught a LinkedIn post by former Respawn employee Emily Evans, it's worth saying that post has now been taken down, Evans revealed that the incubator project, as they called it, that they'd been working on for a year had been cancelled and they were looking for more work."

"Now that doesn't necessarily again tell us much about the game but we know that Respawn was working on a multiplayer first person shooter game and as the game post has written, it looks through other sort of like employees through LinkedIn posts to see what the game was and it does seem like it was a multiplayer first person shooter game."

"There was also meant to be a Mandalorian game from Respawn that was cancelled late last year, I believe, if not earlier this year and so it seems that EA's restructuring is affecting even what you would call successful studios like Respawn which is obviously doing great with Apex Legends, even though it did see layoffs in that team actually, and doing great with Star Wars Jedi, the series with Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order."

"Now, Respawn is also very well known for Titanfall, something I've included a couple of images here to sort of maybe make people think about, oh yeah there was that multiplayer first person shooter game they made that was actually brilliant, that hasn't seen any sort of love in years, but it's unlikely that it ever will if we're seeing projects like this get shut down."

"It's worth noting that this project wasn't rumoured to be Titanfall 3, it was instead rumoured to be more of a new IP that Respawn would be working on, so again it's entirely really unknown, we'll never, it's likely that we won't know what Respawn was working on until like years from now and then it might be dressed up as the best game of all time but it'll never see the light of day so we don't know."

"But this does seem to be a sort of reaction I guess that we're seeing throughout the industry perhaps of a push against loads and loads of multiplayer or live service projects.
We saw it with Sony with cancelling a lot of different live service games earlier in the year."

"Fair Game Dollar Sign is the only sort of game that they've got going on with live service that we can think of that hasn't sort of been canned already, and Marathon from Bungie, they've got, it seems like it's a real lighter sort of focus on live service.
EA, very much still in the live service game, we're going to have Battlefield at some point coming up soon, we've got of course the sports titles that come to us from EA."

"So in reality it's likely that EA isn't going to slow down or anything but this restructuring means that there's going to be a lot of focus it seems on what's successful and what has proven itself to be successful in the past, like Respawn for example taking a gamble on a new IP is probably not going to be seen as being as useful to EA as say making the third Star Wars Jedi game, which you know is going to draw a lot of eyes."

"But anyway let me know about this, what do you think about this project being cancelled, do you think it had any sort of legs to stand on, considering we don't know much about it I guess not.
But let me know what you think Respawn should be working on next and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Government Cheese - Official Trailer

Government Cheese - Official Trailer
Gunslingers - Official Trailer

Gunslingers - Official Trailer
Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser

Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser
Happy Face - Official Trailer

Happy Face - Official Trailer
The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer
MobLand - Official Trailer

MobLand - Official Trailer
The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2

The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2
The Electric State - Final Trailer

The Electric State - Final Trailer
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer
Side Quest - Official Trailer

Side Quest - Official Trailer
Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2

Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2
A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer
More

Trailers

Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer

Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay

Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay
Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025

Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer

Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer
Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer

Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Reveal Trailer

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Reveal Trailer
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Announcement Trailer

Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Announcement Trailer
Once Upon A Puppet - Behind the Scenes Gameplay

Once Upon A Puppet - Behind the Scenes Gameplay
Spilled! - Release Date Trailer

Spilled! - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
More