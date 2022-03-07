GRTV News - Respawn's unannounced multiplayer FPS game has been cancelled

The Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi developer has put another project in the can.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more.Without further ado, today we're talking Respawn, unfortunately a cancellation of an unannounced multiplayer first person shooter game from the studio."
"Now, we don't have many details obviously on what this game is or was I should say as the game has been cancelled but coming from the game post which caught a LinkedIn post by former Respawn employee Emily Evans, it's worth saying that post has now been taken down, Evans revealed that the incubator project, as they called it, that they'd been working on for a year had been cancelled and they were looking for more work."
"Now that doesn't necessarily again tell us much about the game but we know that Respawn was working on a multiplayer first person shooter game and as the game post has written, it looks through other sort of like employees through LinkedIn posts to see what the game was and it does seem like it was a multiplayer first person shooter game."
"There was also meant to be a Mandalorian game from Respawn that was cancelled late last year, I believe, if not earlier this year and so it seems that EA's restructuring is affecting even what you would call successful studios like Respawn which is obviously doing great with Apex Legends, even though it did see layoffs in that team actually, and doing great with Star Wars Jedi, the series with Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order."
"Now, Respawn is also very well known for Titanfall, something I've included a couple of images here to sort of maybe make people think about, oh yeah there was that multiplayer first person shooter game they made that was actually brilliant, that hasn't seen any sort of love in years, but it's unlikely that it ever will if we're seeing projects like this get shut down."
"It's worth noting that this project wasn't rumoured to be Titanfall 3, it was instead rumoured to be more of a new IP that Respawn would be working on, so again it's entirely really unknown, we'll never, it's likely that we won't know what Respawn was working on until like years from now and then it might be dressed up as the best game of all time but it'll never see the light of day so we don't know."
"But this does seem to be a sort of reaction I guess that we're seeing throughout the industry perhaps of a push against loads and loads of multiplayer or live service projects.We saw it with Sony with cancelling a lot of different live service games earlier in the year."
"Fair Game Dollar Sign is the only sort of game that they've got going on with live service that we can think of that hasn't sort of been canned already, and Marathon from Bungie, they've got, it seems like it's a real lighter sort of focus on live service.EA, very much still in the live service game, we're going to have Battlefield at some point coming up soon, we've got of course the sports titles that come to us from EA."
"So in reality it's likely that EA isn't going to slow down or anything but this restructuring means that there's going to be a lot of focus it seems on what's successful and what has proven itself to be successful in the past, like Respawn for example taking a gamble on a new IP is probably not going to be seen as being as useful to EA as say making the third Star Wars Jedi game, which you know is going to draw a lot of eyes."
"But anyway let me know about this, what do you think about this project being cancelled, do you think it had any sort of legs to stand on, considering we don't know much about it I guess not.But let me know what you think Respawn should be working on next and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."