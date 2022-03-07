NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL (Quick Look) - Enhance Your Gameplay

This MiniTKL keyboard has magnetic switches, a high polling rate, and a durable construction, all on top of broad lighting options.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We have taken a look at quite a few awesome 75% keyboards over the past year or so.And a lot of the mainstream manufacturers have done really well in shrinking, that means just simply deleting the numpad, that gives you that 75 TKL layout."
"And the thing is, the way I'm going with that is that there's a lot of stiff competition in this particular field, and particularly from manufacturers like Keychron, that most often than not can offer you a very nice typing experience, awesome build quality and material usage, and usually a lower price than Razer SteelSeries."
"And NZXT, which is the subject of today's video.This is the Function Elite Mini TKL.I don't know why it's a mini TKL.My guess is that even though it has 75% of a regular layout, it shrinks all of that excess space even down more so that it doesn't take up any more room on the desk than it has to while still preserving the TKL layout."
"Now, this is kind of like a flagship, and you can feel that in many ways.The materials are really nice.It has, I think, a really lovely metal frame with a really strong plastic bottom out, which basically means that wherever you touch, whether these rubberized sides here, or these small feet, or the double-shot PPT caps, it all feels great."
"There's also some lovely tech in here.So that means that it is supporting 8,000 hertz polling rate, which is something that we're seeing more and more, but still is a little bit rare.It uses a fantastic per-key RGB system, which you activate through the quite good cam software."
"But you might be asking, why aren't you just turning it on and demoing it right now?Well, simple reason.This is not wireless.This is not wireless in spite being considered a flagship, and in spite costing a lot more than 8,000 hertz polling rate keyboards that does offer you a wireless mode, or even Bluetooth, if that is what you want."
"We'll get to that.Contextually, though, this is very expensive.I think that in Denmark, it is around 300 US dollars, and you can get a lot of competing keyboards with similar-ish specs for less than that."
"And when you consider the fact that this is pretty much cream of the crop in terms of price, you might be looking at it right now and thinking, well, if I'm paying all that money, where's all the toys?That is a really good point."
"There is no scroll wheel.There are no macro buttons.There is no wrist rest in the box, and no wireless functionality to speak of.It's all been sanded away because nSATX-T feels like what you'll be paying for is the typing experience, the 8,000 hertz polling rate."
"And I do agree.The dual-rail adjustable magnetic switches under these double-shot PBT caps feel great.You don't need to type on it for very long to understand what it is that nSATX-T is offering here."
"But again, contextually, there are Keychron keyboards out there, SteelSeries keyboards out there that offer the same for less.In most cases, if you're looking at a pair of functionalities as being separate things, they might even offer more for less, which is a bad place to be in this particular business."
"So I really thought that nSATX-T would be adding something to it.For instance, take a look at that, like if you remember the keyboards from Mountain.They still do, and they make awesome mechanical keyboards where there's a whole ecosystem of extras that you could end up using."
"And they do that by, well, they eliminate something like a wireless thing.They have some models with it, but it's just so much more to that keyboard than just offering great switches, lovely caps, nice build quality, higher polling rate.All of those things are kind of standardized when you're taking up a premium price."
"So it's a shame that there aren't more toys here.So thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."