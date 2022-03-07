XReal One (Quick Look) - AR Anywhere, Anytime

These augmented reality glasses are meant to look stylish all while still providing all the functionality you would expect from the technology.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's time to look at another pair of AR glasses from X-Real.Now if you don't remember that we took a look at this, I think it was last year, X-Real is very different to the other products in this particular category that you might be seeing."
"So there is the Meta Ray Bans right here, which is also a pair of glasses which is used to capture content out about in the real world.There are a MetaQuest 3 or MetaQuest 3S headset, which also mixes realities by offering both AR capabilities and VR capabilities in a standalone package."
"But X-Real has for the longest time, they have products that kind of extend that capability, but for the longest time, what they have done is that they offer a very simple product description.This is a TV.It is a TV that you can carry around with you in your pocket."
"When you wear them, it will project a large screen in front of you and it does not have its own power source, meaning that from the stem here, you can attach a USB type C cable here which is USB PD, meaning that it carries a display function inside and you plug this into your iPhone, into your Steam Deck, into a whole host of different mobile devices that you might also be carrying, let's say on a flight."
"Now these look a little bit goofy.That's one of the things that we'll probably be naggling on in this video, but when you wear them, you project the screen in front of you and let's say you want to watch a movie on a plane or on a train or wherever you might be where you don't have access to a massive display because that's what you feel like you should have to watch this content."
"Maybe you've been looking forward to this movie scene.Well, this gives you just that.Through these two, I don't know if you can tell from here, there is these small nose ridge guards here which are very nice, which basically means that it sits firm but not uncomfortably and these two screens here are micro OLED projector displays which runs in 1080p with a 50 degree field of view at around 600 nits."
"You can choose between different modes.So there's a body anchor mode, meaning that you can select the screen.So if I wear it and I select body anchor, the screen will be there and if I turn around, there's not going to be a screen here."
"That might be so I can, you know, talk to a loved one or a friend or just navigate 3D space while my movie or my program, whatever it is, is going on right there.But it can also use 3DOF sensors to carry it with me wherever I go.That is kind of up to you."
"There are new onboard controls here, basically meaning that you can access a rudimentary menu to select these kinds of things.So it's more straightforward to a potential user.So when you wear this and you plug this into your iPhone, this will sap power from your iPhone, meaning that this plus whatever it is that you already are carrying is all you need to get up to a 286 inch display in front of you, which is just ludicrous to me."
"And while it looks goofy, it seems like they've kind of modeled it after sunglasses, but obviously they aren't.So you do look like a bit weird when you wear them.But at the same time, what used to be considered like what used to be a big bulky headset that you couldn't possibly bring on a flight because why take up that space?It's really insane to have this in a coat pocket."
"Now, there are directional speakers as well, like on the MetaRay bands, and they work very well, meaning that you don't need to bring a headset per se in order to enjoy the stuff that you've been enjoying.And well, when you're done, it just folds up neatly alongside its little cable here and that's it."
"That's really cool, I think, and much more usable than you might think.So I would still consider this to be like maybe it's for a specific user.I don't know.But the point is that there's a lot of cool stuff going on and XRail hasn't been sitting still."
"What they've done, for instance, is utilized a new transparency mode, meaning that you can these lenses here when you run a current through them can actually blind off completely so that it is a black canvas to which the image is projected.Or you can navigate in 3D space knowing what is out there."
"So, for instance, if you're watching something, you could theoretically have a meeting or something where you have a lot of information projected onto your eyeballs, essentially, while also being able to look someone in the eye, answer a question, whatever it is.So I think that what XRail is building here isn't actually being attempted by anyone else, and that is what makes them stand out in such a unique and interesting way."
"These are not in direct competition with this or any other VR AR headset on the market.That is really cool.So stay tuned for a full review, which will be coming up soon.See you on the next one."