PlayStation DualSense Edge Midnight Black (Quick Look) - Rule the Night

We return to the DualSense Edge controller, this time to see how the Midnight Black colour scheme changes up the pro controller experience.
"Hello everyone and welcome to what I think is going to be a pretty short video because we've already shown you and fully reviewed the DualSense Edge, which is the slightly more hardcore version of the regular DualSense controller for the PS5."
"It uses a bunch of extra gadgetry and inserts a bunch of extra functionalities into the regular DualSense Edge, which makes it more adaptable and versatile for many types of more hardcore players that just want something very specific out of their controllers.It's something that Microsoft has done for years with the Elite series of Xbox controllers."
"Now we liked the Edge and I still play with the Edge every single time I sit down to play with my PlayStation.So I was immediately taken aback when Sony made a very brisk and very forward-thinking color change, which is what you see before me right here."
"This is the DualSense Edge Midnight Black Edition, and to me, it comes into full focus how cool it is when Sony abandons the attempt at these modern minimalist white plates that are on the regular PS5 and on the PlayStation Portal and on the DualSense controllers and goes back to this matte black aesthetic, which I think has done consoles many favors for many generations, including the current Xbox Series X, which is just a much better looking console than the PS5, the regular PS5."
"So to me, there isn't really anything sort of new to say here apart from there is this like this Midnight Black version of the DualSense Edge is incredibly cool for a couple of reasons.For one, because both color schemes are the same, it is so easier to appreciate the details of the DualSense Edge, particularly the sort of dual nature of the materials used."
"So this version or this like plastic here is obviously matte, but this is highly glossy.And the way that it interacts with the touchpad here with the PlayStation symbols in there just makes it look so much more premium, I think.It just comes off as such a better, more wholly rounded designed product."
"And obviously, it just feels like they haven't skimped on anything here.But my personal guess is that they use the same kind of production method as they do with the regular white ones.I don't think there's any change in materials or the way that the color scheme catches onto the materials, but it's such a cool thing."
"And furthermore, I think we have seen in the past where they have altered the main color of an accessory to a gaming console, but haven't done so with the accessories to the accessory.But this black carrying case that you get with it, plus all of the black extra things here, even feel like that these back paddles here, which is to add extra button functionality, has been powder coated in some way."
"Again, it just looks so much more cohesive, all of it.And it makes me yearn for a time if we get a PS6, which I really do hope we do.They go back to that matte black aesthetic.To me, this is pinnacle PlayStation design, and we'll also be showing you the midnight black version of the PlayStation Portal very soon."
"So stay tuned for that.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."