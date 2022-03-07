English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

PlayStation DualSense Edge Midnight Black (Quick Look) - Rule the Night

We return to the DualSense Edge controller, this time to see how the Midnight Black colour scheme changes up the pro controller experience.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to what I think is going to be a pretty short video because we've already shown you and fully reviewed the DualSense Edge, which is the slightly more hardcore version of the regular DualSense controller for the PS5."

"It uses a bunch of extra gadgetry and inserts a bunch of extra functionalities into the regular DualSense Edge, which makes it more adaptable and versatile for many types of more hardcore players that just want something very specific out of their controllers.
It's something that Microsoft has done for years with the Elite series of Xbox controllers."

"Now we liked the Edge and I still play with the Edge every single time I sit down to play with my PlayStation.
So I was immediately taken aback when Sony made a very brisk and very forward-thinking color change, which is what you see before me right here."

"This is the DualSense Edge Midnight Black Edition, and to me, it comes into full focus how cool it is when Sony abandons the attempt at these modern minimalist white plates that are on the regular PS5 and on the PlayStation Portal and on the DualSense controllers and goes back to this matte black aesthetic, which I think has done consoles many favors for many generations, including the current Xbox Series X, which is just a much better looking console than the PS5, the regular PS5."

"So to me, there isn't really anything sort of new to say here apart from there is this like this Midnight Black version of the DualSense Edge is incredibly cool for a couple of reasons.
For one, because both color schemes are the same, it is so easier to appreciate the details of the DualSense Edge, particularly the sort of dual nature of the materials used."

"So this version or this like plastic here is obviously matte, but this is highly glossy.
And the way that it interacts with the touchpad here with the PlayStation symbols in there just makes it look so much more premium, I think.
It just comes off as such a better, more wholly rounded designed product."

"And obviously, it just feels like they haven't skimped on anything here.
But my personal guess is that they use the same kind of production method as they do with the regular white ones.
I don't think there's any change in materials or the way that the color scheme catches onto the materials, but it's such a cool thing."

"And furthermore, I think we have seen in the past where they have altered the main color of an accessory to a gaming console, but haven't done so with the accessories to the accessory.
But this black carrying case that you get with it, plus all of the black extra things here, even feel like that these back paddles here, which is to add extra button functionality, has been powder coated in some way."

"Again, it just looks so much more cohesive, all of it.
And it makes me yearn for a time if we get a PS6, which I really do hope we do.
They go back to that matte black aesthetic.
To me, this is pinnacle PlayStation design, and we'll also be showing you the midnight black version of the PlayStation Portal very soon."

"So stay tuned for that.
Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Government Cheese - Official Trailer

Government Cheese - Official Trailer
Gunslingers - Official Trailer

Gunslingers - Official Trailer
Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser

Andor Season 2 - Special Look Teaser
Happy Face - Official Trailer

Happy Face - Official Trailer
The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer
MobLand - Official Trailer

MobLand - Official Trailer
The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2

The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2
The Electric State - Final Trailer

The Electric State - Final Trailer
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer
Side Quest - Official Trailer

Side Quest - Official Trailer
Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2

Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2
A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer
More

Trailers

Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer

Sorry We're Closed - Console Launch Trailer
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay

Hell is Us - Investigation Gameplay
Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025

Nintendo Switch Online - Game Boy March 2025
Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer

Styx: Blades of Greed - Reveal Trailer
Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer

Rennsport - Console Announcement Trailer
Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer

Edge of Memories - Gameplay Trailer
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Reveal Trailer
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Reveal Trailer

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Reveal Trailer
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Announcement Trailer

Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Announcement Trailer
Once Upon A Puppet - Behind the Scenes Gameplay

Once Upon A Puppet - Behind the Scenes Gameplay
Spilled! - Release Date Trailer

Spilled! - Release Date Trailer
More

Events

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025

Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
More