PlayStation Portal Midnight Black (Quick Look) - Sleek and Subtle

We've got our hands on the portable gadget except this time in a brand-new and much less vibrant colour palette.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
This time there is still no script as there was on the last video of this particular kind because we've already taken a look at the PlayStation Portal."

"We've already lamented some of the deficiencies of the product category and we've already said some really nice things about how it particularly for me altered the way I engaged with my PlayStation 5 in my living room by letting me play it around the house on a lovely big screen with a lovely controller grip around it and with great battery life."

"So, as we concluded in our original PlayStation Portal video, this is a great accessory gadget for really passionate PS5 owners.
And particularly for me, which I can perhaps use to recommend it to you, we have small kids, meaning that when we turn the TV off, it has to stay off."

"They don't really understand that, you know, they can't watch TV but I can play a game for an hour, an hour and a half.
No, it's much easier to say the TV is off and then I can use this on the couch or whatever to just play something."

"I played the entirety, I think, of Boulder Skate 3 on this because it just let me get through a game which was like 100-ish hours without waiting for them to get tucked in at night to play on the big screen.
So, what is the difference?
Well, the same as the DualSense Edge that we took a look at not too long ago, this is the Midnight Black Edition."

"It is very much like the Edge in terms of the way that they've applied the matte black-ish paint on here and it takes it very, very well.
And of course, on the white PlayStation Portal, which is the regular one, there was always black accents because the white was this part and the black was this part."

"No two-tone design going on here.
Now it's all decked out in matte black and I think it is absolutely both wonderful to look at because it blends so well with the screen, with the other black accents on the device."

"But furthermore, it makes me yearn for PlayStation to try something different and go away from the two-tone black and white color scheme of the PS5 generation in general and just deck it out in all black.
I think it is sleeker. I think it conveys quality much better."

"And to me, this is a slam dunk.
If you can find a Midnight Black version of the PlayStation Portal, it really is worth it in just the overall fit and finish and feel of the product.
So, if you can, this is a wholesale recommendation actually of both the PlayStation Portal and the Midnight Black version of it."

"So, stay tuned for much more. See you on the next one."

Hardware

Videos

Movie Trailers

Trailers

Events

