DJI Flip (Quick Look) - Compact Design, Full Freedom

We take a look at a brand-new drone model from DJI, which is designed to be more compact than its counterparts but offer many of the same features.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I think both you, watching out there, and myself can agree that DJI's current line-up is crowded."
"Well, it's not isolated to them, in fact.It seems that most of consumer electronics, be it drones or keyboards or smartphones, that having a really sort of volume-based line-up system is the name of the game so that you can find the product that is tailor-made for you, but it all becomes very confusing until the point where you figure out, okay, I want that, but then if I save $100, I can let go of this particular feature."
"I think it's designed, in some cases, to obscure deliberately to get you to spend more money as sort of a safety precaution.Well, be that as it may, the DJI Flip is, in many ways, very different from the remainder of the other drones in the line-up because you have the Neo, which is like bargain bin cheap at this point."
"It is very small, it is very easy to maintain and use, and it is incredibly cheap.And then, on the other end of the spectrum, you have the DJI Mini 4 Pro, which is a way more pro-ish, given the name, of course, more pro-ish drone.In between that, you now have the Flip, and one of the main new features is something you can see already."
"They have this new system where you can collapse these air guards, which also, of course, have the propeller and these sort of turbine-like centripetal points, and that means that it's so much easier to carry around.At this point, you can have this in a coat pocket with probably no issues, and I think it looks awesome as well, and because of these small struts here on the inside of these turbines, on these guards, you're not really afraid that if you manhandle it on the way out of the pocket that you'll snap one of these little propellers here."
"It's very secure, and I think a blueprint for how DJI should approach these things going forward because it's always been a bit of a hassle of folding a bigger DJI drone that's both the Air and the Mini, and even the Mavic as well.So this is great, and it's so easy to sort of briefly snap them into place, and there you have it."
"Now obviously this is a smaller drone, 249 grams, but it also, again, has these guards on there, both with the struts and with the guards around it.That is also because that there is no sensors on the side or on the top to warn you or stop itself from pummeling into trees or foliage or whatever the case might be, but it's still nice to know that it can take a little scuff, a frontal assault, for instance, and not just get completely destroyed."
"That is very nice.It is more rigid as a result, but it flies fine in our testing, and furthermore, it has a one-lens setup here.It's actually difficult to do when we have this."
"So it has a single 48-megapixel, 1 over 1.3-inch, quad-bayer CMOS sensor.It is very similar to some of the shots that you can get from a DJI Mini-style drone, and on this little battery, it flies like 31 minutes, I think, fly time, which is great, because again, it's 249 grams, it means that you can fly it without a license most places."
"So that is just a fantastic drone for the everyman, I think.I would probably recommend this over a NEO, and I would probably recommend this over a DJI Mini 4 Pro.So that really says something about where they've landed with this one, pun intended."
"You can always, obviously, purchase a much more expensive fly-by kit, fly-more kit, and these are always great because of the bag, because of the RC controller, there's some extra batteries, good stuff that you get with these kinds of things.But still, I think as new product ideas go, DJI has really nailed it on this one."
"So stay tuned for a full review.See you on the next one."