GRTV News - Sega tops Metacritic's annual Publisher Rankings list

Who do you think was the best publisher of 2024?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual coming through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more."
"So without further ado, today we've got a bit of a list to call for you guys. Now we're looking at Metacritic's top publisher rankings, which if you're not aware is sort of an annual thing that always comes out about this time in the year where Metacritic reveals which game publishers have done the best purely based on game scores, this isn't like oh this publisher is the nicest place to work out or this publisher has made the most money, this is just based on Metacritic's own scoring thing which makes sense considering they're the ones putting out the data. In any case, as we look through we see that Sega has taken the crown from Capcom which got the crown last year after a pretty stellar 2023 so we're looking at 2024 releases here which again seemed I guess a slower year perhaps than people might have hoped for considering that we only got really two games that were sort of ever in the front running, maybe three if you count Black Myth Wukong as being in the front running for games of the year with Metafory, Fantasio, Astro Bot and as I said Black Myth Wukong being there and sort of taking things up a notch from the slower pace I guess from 2023's really really stellar year. In any case, Capcom was the top then with stuff like the Resident Evil 4 remake and I believe Dragon's Dogma 2, was that 2023? No, that was last year wasn't it? I don't know, I couldn't tell you but anyway Capcom did tremendously well with its scores last year and it's now dropped only to second place which is still quite impressive with Dragon's Dogma and stuff like that as I've said. Monster Hunter Wilds might take it up a notch next year considering what else it can bring out in this year but we see Sega has taken the top spot, likely boosted heavily by Metafory, Fantasio as I said. Sony again takes the number 4 spot, likely again boosted by Astro Bot being seen as good as it was. Axis Games comes in third place which is quite interesting. We see no details here from Axis Games from Ben but I'm sure they make some pretty great games as shown by their placement here. Focus Entertainment takes the fifth spot, the publisher of something like Space Marine 2. Gamera Games, again a game company not as well known to me. Square Enix there taking the joint 6th spot with Gamera Games."
"Raw Fury, a publisher of some more indie games but again very beloved games. Microsoft squeezing its way back into the top 10 and Annapurna Interactive coming in at number 10. Now, obviously as I said this doesn't mean anything more than the scores that they get in the Metacritics which are then aggregated up into this points system but it's very interesting to see how publishers are doing and it might be a bit of a point to say maybe a Sony fanboy can then lord this over a Microsoft guy but again it seems that you're not only just seeing the big names here as even though Sony and Microsoft might be able to put out more games than something like a Gamera Games or a Raw Fury, the quality is always something that wins in these publisher categories which is why you see companies that you might not see as a household name like Axis Games or Gamera Games or Raw Fury or Annapurna Interactive even though they are becoming more and more well known as people delve more into their titles and their titles break out, what Annapurna did with Stray for example, you still get to see that their value is held by the people that actually do play their games and score them very, very highly. In any case, who do you think was your favourite publisher of last year? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more Channel TV news, goodbye."