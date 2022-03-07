GRTV News - Is Naughty Dog finished with The Last of Us?

Neil Druckmann teases that there might not be a third game.
Neil Druckmann has come out and said, with Neil Druckmann being one of the top dogs over at Naughty Dog.Now we've been, well we know what Naughty Dog are doing next because Intergalactic was announced back at the Game Awards, I can't remember the full title of that game, like The Great Prophet or something, but Intergalactic is on its way, I don't know when it's going to arrive really, but it's on its way and that's something they're actively making.
"We have long assumed that another Last of Us would come at some point, a third part, potentially like an end to the trilogy, a conclusive effort, but maybe that won't be the case, at least judging by what Druckmann says, it seems highly likely that that won't be the case, so let's dive on in and have a look.So yeah, Neil Druckmann, don't bet on there being more of Last of Us, and he seems to mean it as he also adds that this could be it.So Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann has several times mentioned a third game in the Last of Us series, although there have been no official announcements, he said just last year that it does feel like there's probably one more chapter to the story."
"But for some unknown reason, Druckmann seems to have second thoughts. In an interview with Variety, he instead suggests that we shouldn't be sure there will be a sequel, and when asked about a third instalment, he replied, I guess the only thing I would say is don't bet on there being more Last of Us, this could be it.What the reason for this change of heart is, we can only speculate, but perhaps the often criticised announcement in December of Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet has made Druckmann lose his enthusiasm a bit. Either way, we won't have to wait much longer for more The Last of Us as the TV show returns to max on April 13th for a second season."
"What do you think is the reason why Druckmann suddenly seems less interested in continuing the game series?Now I think that's, for me, I think it's probably less to do with Intergalactic and any reception that game's had since its announcement, and more to do with the TV series.Because if they, well first of all Naughty Dog games take a long time to make, so if there was a third Last of Us, and let's say Intergalactic comes out within the next year or two, we're probably not looking for this until this game comes out."
"We're probably not looking at Last of Us Part 3 until late 2020s, early 2030s, so it's a long way away to commit to it.The second thing as well to note is that if there is a third part of The Last of Us, well we know the second season of The Last of Us TV series drops in April I think, so next month, there's going to be a third season which is going to adapt the rest of Part 2, at least from what they've been saying.So will they then do a third season that's like 10 years down the line? Not like in a lore sense, but in an actual sense. We have to wait 10 years for the third, oh sorry, the fourth season of The Last of Us TV series."
"Unclear. I think what they're going to do is they're going to, in the TV series, they're going to fiddle with the narrative a little bit, and in the third season they're going to create a proper conclusive effort.Or alternatively, they won't end it, and they'll continue to explore the world of The Last of Us through the TV series, and instead the game series will essentially be iced and that's it.We've had two amazing games, that's all they're going to do with it, and instead they will continue exploring it through the TV series. I don't know, but I think they have a lot of roots."
"The one thing is for certain is that as much as The Last of Us is fantastic, Naughty Dog has done loads of fantastic IP in the past, and as much as it'd be excellent to return to The Last of Us, I'd also like to return to Uncharted at some point.I'm interested to see what Intergalactic is going to shape up like, because Naughty Dog has never done anything to disappoint me really, aside from re-release the same game about 15 million times.I wouldn't be surprised if it's the end of it. I also wouldn't be surprised if this is Struckman just sort of covering base, and just saying, it could be the end of it, and then in 2032 or something The Last of Us Part 3 debuts."
"One thing that I think he has to be very careful about saying though is that, yeah, there's going to be a third part, because people will think, oh, we're going to see The Last of Us Part 3 at some point, and they'll constantly be asking, where is it, how is it doing, all these things.And like, well, it's coming, but it's not at the top of our priority list. In a similar vein to the mistake that Bethesda made when they announced The Elder Scrolls 6, like, eight years ago or whatever.It was exciting, but they were by no means ready for that game. They were barely making any headway in Starfield at the time. Starfield has since come out, and we're at the point now where it's like, you know, a couple of years after Starfield, and Elder Scrolls 6 is still quite early in development."
Would you like a third Last of Us? I mean, of course you would. It's a great game series that has basically never failed to disappoint.
