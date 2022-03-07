Escaping a world by magic - Interview about An Amazing Wizard at DevGAMM Gdansk 2025

We interviewed Jakub Dabrowski, lead developer of this pixelated side-scrolling action title, about his roguelite approach with lots of magic and a big skill tree to become an Amazing Wizard.
"Hi friends, we are here in Gdansk and we are taking a look at the indie games being showcased for the DevGAMM.And I'm here joined by Jakub, thank you so much for joining us, who's telling me a little bit more about an amazing wizard.Are you the amazing wizard in the game?Yeah, of course."
"So you are the amazing wizard because you're one of the main developers or the sole developer?I'm the main developer of the game.I just have one pixel artist hired from Venezuela and I handle everything else on my own.I have to tell you that the graphics look very good, so you can tell that to the Venezuelan artist."
"But also there is a very interesting twist to the gameplay mechanics here.So it's a roguelike game where you have to deal with spells all the time.What can you tell me about this uniqueness?Okay, so the main thing of the game is that you will be creating your own spells."
"For example, you can have a fireball and a gravity zone and you can make the fireball create the gravity zone.Or have the gravity zone casting the fireballs.And then you can, for example, have a spell summoning a skeleton which will use the combined spell.And the skeleton, when he attacks with an arrow or a bow, he will also create these fireballs which also create the gravity zones."
"You can combine any spells you want, however you want, and have a lot of fun while doing so.How does it work exactly?You showed me a little bit of it.Do you sort of freeze time the moment you enter this menu where you deal with spells?Or is it real time so you have to have one line?No, no, no. When you do the magic, you can take your time."
"Time is free and you can just think freely, take your time to analyze.When you try to combine the spells, you have everything explained.How it works, how the mana cost will be increased, what effect will be added and how exactly it will work.We will have everything displayed."
"If I got this correct, I guess you have a couple of shortcuts for some spells.You're dealing with enemies, live action, you're going there.But then all of a sudden you encounter this enemy which is different or different elements.And then you can pause the game, combine spells differently."
"Yes, and use the better combined spell against the enemies.What can you tell me about the lore and the fantasy you're using here?Because enemies and environments look very good.Okay, about the lore."
"You're an amazing wizard.You're a 16-year-old boy who just woke up in a weird, mysterious place.You don't know how exactly you got here.You have to solve this mystery."
"You will encounter some other NPCs, like some monsters who are going to attack you.We will try to just simply exit this world.But you will find out that you are the child of the prophecy.You are a special kind of wizard who was born only 1,000 years ago."
"You have magic powers that you can cast really fantastic spells.You can cast multiple spells at once and nobody knows.And you have to solve this mystery while you're here to escape this world.Of course, because you're an amazing wizard."
"What's the structure of the game like?Is it level-based? Of course it's a roguelike, so I guess you have some randomized elements to it.But also, do you progress through levels? Are there bosses that you have to beat?Yes, when you start to finish the game, there will be some mine camps and a training area."
"We have a quick tutorial, basic stuff like how to move, how to attack, etc.And then you will go to the special portal where the true run will begin.There are four biomes in the game.Actually five, but the fifth one is available only from the second difficulty."
"The biome order is always randomized.There are four main biomes, like fire, earth, ice, and desert biome.And every time you play, the order of levels is randomized.At the end of each level, you will have a boss to defeat in order to progress."
"The bosses will also tell you more about the story as you defeat them.Since it's a roguelike, every time you get different spells, you encounter different enemies, the levels are randomized, so every time you play, it feels different.What do you keep for the next run when you die? Is there any sort of character progression?Yes, you gain currencies, which you can use to unlock new enemies in the mineshaft where you started the game."
"They will make you fundamentally stronger.They will allow you to unlock more spells, more wizards, make them more powerful.How do you tell the players how to experiment with spells and the things they can create?Is this very literal, like you get recipes or something?Or is that something they have to think out of the box creatively to try and combine things that are not so obvious?You can really combine any spells and it will most likely work just fine, but you can also take your time, think about everything, analyze, and then you can create the most powerful spells."
"It's good for both kinds of players.The ones who like to think and the ones who just throw random spells, it will also work.When can we get our hands on the Amazing Wizard?Amazing Wizard is going to release in two to three months in Early Access, so very soon."
"Then I plan to work on the game for one year or one year and a half to just make more content during the Early Access.Then I will release the 1.0 version.Then I want to release it on consoles and Nintendo Switch.So it will be released on the Eonsky."
"Fantastic. Thank you so much for your time and good luck with Amazing Wizard.Thank you very much."