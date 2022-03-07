GRTV News - Sony executes major layoffs at its Visual Arts and Malaysia studios

Another week, another lot of gaming layoffs...
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you'd like to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more, but without further ado, today we're talking some sad news, as is often the case in the games industry as of late, there's been some layoffs unfortunately and they come from Sony this time, so very very big name of course and Sony is executing major layoffs at Visual Arts and at Malaysia Studios, now you might not be familiar with the names there, but something like Visual Arts is a California based support studio that has worked on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as well as some other heavy hitters here, similar case with Malaysia really and a lot of people left wondering sort of why this has happened apart from just the old case of cuts and downsizing and the need to get that number up so that Sony remains very clearly in the green, however VGC has spotted a lot of different LinkedIn posts that all seem to point to this being quite a large scale downsizing as well, it's not a few people that have been laid off by the looks of things and sort of maybe similar to the scale of what happened last year or the year before sorry where Visual Arts lost a large chunk of its staff anyway, so it seems like there's just been more cut cut cut as Sony once again seeks through to sort of bring down costs. As Alberto writes here, a year ago Sony carried off a huge wave of layoffs, the largest, I believe one of the largest that we saw that year was like 900 people laid off, Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Guerrilla, all those big studios that you know for creating big franchises like The Last of Us, Spider-Man, Horizon managed to lose people so it's getting to the point again where we really do say like nobody's safe in that horrible way and once more we're reporting on layoffs, you know I don't need to tell you probably how many layoffs we've seen over the past few years in the gaming industry and while we thought 2025 might hope to be a bit better, it seems like it's going to just keep going with that sort of trend of people losing their jobs, no job feels really secure and it's really really unfortunate because again we're not sure who's been laid off here, you know we're not talking like, we don't know whether it's like sort of studio directors or people like that but like even last month there was the NetEase layoffs which shut down the entire support studio for Marvel Rivals which after a massive success of a game just seems really baffling so it's not even the case that well if you make a flop you're done for, it's you can help make a great game, same with visual arts here, they helped make Marvel Spider-Man 2 which was very very well received by a lot of people but that doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be safe from here on out and that's really really unfortunate because it means that a lot of people who might want to head into the games industry career wise are going to be thinking well why should I because there's no security, there's no safety for me, I could even be one of the most driven, one of the most passionate developers with greatest ideas and yet I will still end up on the chopping block when a CEO or whoever decides that my studio just isn't worth the money. Anyway, let me know what you think about these visual arts and leisure layoffs, do you think we're going to finally see an end to this soon, the financial year will come to a close next month, perhaps things will look better, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."