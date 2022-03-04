GRTV News - Monster Hunter: Wilds becomes Capcom's fastest-selling game ever

It shipped eight million copies in three days...
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have a really interesting big one for you. It's something actually that we're kind of building on from earlier this week when we were talking about the Steam numbers and the fact that they managed to cross 40 million concurrent players on that platform. And the reason we're talking about that again in some way is because of Monster Hunter Wilds and Capcom has revealed some official information and statistics and data about how well this game is performing."
"But granted, Monster Hunter Wilds as well only launched on Friday last week, right?So we're talking about a game that has been out at this point since I'm recording this video, about five days. And it's already Capcom's fastest selling game ever and it's sold more copies than most games would ever sell in their lifetime if they could dream of a number like this. So let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Monster Hunter Worlds becomes Capcom's fastest selling game ever with 8 million copies in just three days. So yesterday we echoed the information that Capcom's board left on their website where they informed that Ryuji Tsujimoto will assume the role of CPO of Capcom from April 1st. Tsujimoto has so far been producer of the Monster Hunter series and it seems that, as we reported yesterday, the huge success of Monster Hunter Wilds is crystallizing into record profits. According to information shared by Capcom, thanks Komatsu, Monster Hunter Wilds sold 8 million copies in its first three days on sale. Now that's a much better debut than Capcom's so far best release ever, Monster Hunter World. So Wilds has outsold it by 3 million. Overwhelming support, though understandable, since as we said in the review, Monster Hunter Wilds is the most accessible release for new players in the entire series."
"Are you playing Monster Hunter Wilds? Be sure to check out our guides section for the best builds, a beginner's guide and more.So yes, it has hit 8 million players within... Sorry, not even 8 million players. It sold 8 million copies in its first three days. And granted, that was information that ran up till, you know, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. So there's been two, four more days for more copies to be sold. I wouldn't be surprised if we see or if we hear that this game is like a 10 million seller within the next few days. I really wouldn't at the rate it's going."
"It will start petering off now. It will start dropping. You'll see less people picking up the game after it's like mega opening weekend. But when a game sells that many copies as quickly as it has, it will continue to be an absolute titan. And as well, Capcom has proven in the past that Monster Hunter fans want Monster Hunter. They absolutely adore this franchise and they will keep coming back to it and back for it."
"So we'll have to see whether where this game will cap out. I would assume that we'll eventually, you know, in a few years time, probably something like that. This will probably end up being like Capcom's best selling game ever or something like that. I think Monster Hunter World, I haven't seen any new data in a while. I think it's probably around 25 million copies or something like that. It's a really big, really huge amount of copies sold for that game."
"But I think Monster Hunter World is already on the trajectory to beat that because 8 million sold copies in three days is enormous. It's one of the best selling games of all time.If we look past the sort of typical behemoths like EA Sports, FC, FIFA, Call of Duty, all those types of games. But yeah, we'll have to see how this goes. Either way, I would assume that this game has been an absolute nothing but an absolute success for Capcom at this point, both in a financial sense, but in a critical sense. Yes, it has a few issues on PC, particularly a lot of people reporting performance and technical errors, but that'll all get ironed out. Don't get me wrong, it should have been up to snuff and it should be in good quality at launch, but it will be improved over time. So we'll see how that goes. But otherwise, that's the time I have on today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one. So thank you for watching and I'll see you in the next one. Take care, everyone."