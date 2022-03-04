English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
L.A. Noire

GRTV News - Rockstar expands by acquiring a new studio

Video Games Deluxe is becoming Rockstar Australia to continue its work re-releasing and updating Rockstar's games.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we're going to keep this one really quite quick and straightforward.
We're going to be talking a little bit about Rockstar."

"Not because there's any new information out about Grand Theft Auto 6 or anything like that.
No, the developer has, or the wider company, has purchased another studio, has acquired another studio, added it to its portfolio, meaning the Rockstar family has increased and expanded.
Now, specifically we're talking about a studio here that in the past has been known for re-releasing and updating former Rockstar titles like L.A. Noire, Grand Theft Auto, The Trilogy, The Definitive Edition."

"I think that's the name of the full game.
It's an Australian team based in Sydney and they were formerly known as Video Games Deluxe, but they will now be known as Rockstar Australia.
So, let's dive in and take a look at what's happening."

"So yeah, Rockstar has acquired the studio that re-released and updated L.A. Noire and Grand Theft Auto, The Trilogy.
Video Games Deluxe is being renamed Rockstar Australia.
So, Rockstar Games is expanding its array of video game development studios by adding a team that has routinely worked with it in the past."

"As per Business Wire, Rockstar has acquired Video Games Deluxe, the studio that has recently been responsible for the re-releases and the upgrades to L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire, The F.E.A.R. Case Files and Grand Theft Auto, The Trilogy, The Definitive Edition.
The Australian Sydney based studio will be renamed as part of this deal to become Rockstar Australia and seemingly become responsible for all things porting and updating for Rockstar's works in the future."

"Speaking about officially becoming part of Rockstar, Video Games Deluxe and now Rockstar Australia's founder, Brendan McNamara said, It's unclear how much the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe has cost Rockstar.
So yes, we don't know exactly how much money Rockstar spent on Video Games Deluxe to add them to its portfolio."

"I would be surprised if this is at most a couple of billion dollars.
I say that just because, you know, they're not a huge team, not a huge studio.
That's still a big amount of money, but I would, maybe it'd be a little bit less, who knows.
But I don't think it'd be an extreme amount of money."

"And it's definitely a cost that Rockstar can eat.
Not just because it has Grand Theft Auto 6 coming up.
Well, we know that game's going to make them a lot of money.
It's also because they still make a huge amount of money from things like Grand Theft Auto Online and continued sales of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 and whatnot."

"So it's however much it costs Rockstar, they can swing it.
As for what we'll be seeing Rockstar Australia doing in the past, I would assume they're just going to continue doing what they've always been doing, which is going to be porting, re-releasing, that sort of stuff."

"You know, we're getting to a point where we don't have a native version of Red Dead Redemption 2.
So maybe it's an opportunity for them to step up and take on that responsibility.
Or maybe, you know, maybe there'll be other past Rockstar games that they're going to bring to the forefront.
Who knows? But that's what I would sort of expect them to be doing."

"But the key thing to know is that Rockstar is growing.
It's brought on an Australian team into its portfolio.
A team that formerly handled all its re-releases and updates for some of its past games.
And yeah, all ahead of the eventual launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, which at the moment is still tapped for autumn or late 2025."

"Who knows?
That's all the time that I have, so I will see you all on the next JLT News tomorrow.
Hope you have a great Tuesday and I'll see you on the next one."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2

The Woman In The Yard - Official Trailer #2
The Electric State - Final Trailer

The Electric State - Final Trailer
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight - Official Trailer
Side Quest - Official Trailer

Side Quest - Official Trailer
Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2

Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2
A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer
Shrek 5 - Cast Announcement Trailer

Shrek 5 - Cast Announcement Trailer
Pokémon Concierge - New Episodes Trailer

Pokémon Concierge - New Episodes Trailer
Pokémon Day 2025 Special - Dragonite and the Special Delivery

Pokémon Day 2025 Special - Dragonite and the Special Delivery
The Surfer - Official Trailer

The Surfer - Official Trailer
Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer

Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer
Mob Cops - Official Trailer

Mob Cops - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More