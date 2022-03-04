GRTV News - Steam smashes a whopping milestone by hitting 40 million concurrent players

Valve's platform continues to grow at an astonishing rate.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about something that happened very, very recently actually.We're talking about Steam a little bit because we're constantly seeing Valve's platform break all kinds of concurrent player records."
"It's been steadily getting more and more popular on an almost daily basis for years now.And as part of that effort, it has very recently cracked the 40 million concurrent users mark, which is an enormous amount of people to be playing or to be utilising the platform at once.And it did it on the same weekend that Monster Hunter Wilds came out."
"And we will come back to Monster Hunter Wilds a little bit because the game had a mega weekend on Steam.Maybe not as big as some people were potentially thinking it could become, but it was still pretty damn big.So with that being the case, let's dive in.Steam has reached over 40 million concurrent users. Valve's gaming platform continues to grow at a rapid pace."
"So during 2024, we had several opportunities to report how successful Steam is with milestone after milestone, most recently in December when Valve's service had over 39 million concurrent players.Of course, hitting 40 million was only a matter of time and now it has happened.SteamDB reports via Blue Sky that on Sunday there were 40,017,061 people logged in and we've been playing."
"We suspect that the popularity of Monster Hunter Wilds contributed greatly to this.By comparison, we recall that Steam peaked at 33.7 million concurrent players in January 2024, showing the incredible rate at which Steam continues to grow.It also serves as a reminder of why Microsoft and Sony have long chosen to release their games on PC as well."
"The market is simply so big that it has become almost impossible to ignore.So the two things to take from that is A, in about a month, well, two months, I guess, December and January, Steam has risen by one million concurrent daily users, I guess, from 39 million to 40 million.But the really big number there is the fact that in about 12 months, Steam has gone from a peak of 33.7 million concurrent players to 40 million."
"That's, you know, six million players, concurrent players that have come in at once, which is absolutely ridiculous, really.The growth that the platform is receiving is absolutely enormous.And it does show that that is why we're seeing these usually for the long time running console exclusive game makers debut their releases on PC because it's simply so damn big these days."
"But anyway, let's quickly go over here now and talk a little bit about this, because this is also part of the reason I would assume why we're seeing this.It's Monster Hunter Wilds, this is on Steam.Now, we covered the 1.3 million concurrent player milestone that the game achieved back on Friday, and it did that relatively early on Friday as well, showing that probably there was a huge amount of players probably from the probably in Asia that have come to this game on Steam and checked it out."
"And yeah, it peaked at about 1.3 million.I think it was about 2 p.m. or something on Friday afternoon, UK time.So since then, it's gone up a little bit further, but only to 1.38 million.And because that was the opening weekend, I mean, maybe like there'll be some quirky thing that will happen in the future."
"But I don't think we're going to see that record be beaten, though.I think that is the all time peak we're going to see of it, which happened.Yeah, it happened on Sunday afternoon, UK time, 2 p.m. in the afternoon.So I don't think we're going to see it necessarily jump any higher now, but it's still a mega and absolutely enormous milestone."
"I'm currently working to pull up the all time peak chart as well for Steam, which I finally got here.And this is why we're talking about it, because Monster of the Worlds has had the fifth all time biggest launch on Steam.It's up here, 1.38 million, which was enough to push over Lost Ark."
"Again, on Friday, it was in sixth because it was just behind Lost Ark.It was above Dota 2, but it's just behind Lost Ark.But it's gone up to here.Some people were thinking that because of the record, because of the amount of players that drew in on the Friday, that maybe we'd see it crack 2 million over the weekend, but it never got even close."
"So that's it.It's the fifth highest peak on Steam for a single game, well behind Counter-Strike 2 and Power World and Black Myth Wukong.And then, of course, PUBG Battlegrounds remains as the titan.I don't know whether we'll see anyone get close to that."
"I'm still surprised that Black Myth Wukong and Power World got as close as they did, but we're still talking about like another, for that one, 800,000 concurrent players.It's a huge number.But again, Steam's growing at a mega rate, so maybe that will eventually happen."
"But yeah, the key thing to note then is basically that Steam is growing at a very, very, very fast rate.It's about 6 million concurrent daily users have joined the platform in the past 12 months.So maybe in a year, year and a half, maybe we'll be talking about how close it is, or maybe surpassing the 50 million concurrent player milestone, which would be absolutely enormous."
"There's no way really ever knowing how big the player base is on consoles because they never share that data.Obviously, we can infer that there is X amount of PlayStation 5s out in the wild because of sales data, but we'll never know how many concurrent players they tend to get.But I can't imagine it's anything close to what Steam is right now because Steam's player numbers is absolutely enormous."
"And again, this isn't all a PC. This is just Steam.There's other platforms on, yeah, other stores and platforms and whatnot on PC that can draw in players too.But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one.So until then, hope you enjoy your Monday. I'll see you all in the next one. Take care, everyone."