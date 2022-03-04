Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Quick Look) - AI Technology Has Never Looked So Cool

We put the new AI-enhanced glasses through the ringer, sharing opinions on their strengths and their weaknesses.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.If you would be rolling into the show and not knowing what we do here, well you might think that this was just a regular pair of Ray-Bans."
"It looks like the traditional leather carrying case that comes with most Ray-Bans when you buy them for $200-$250 there or thereabouts, but this is inherently different.Because this is Ray-Ban's collaboration with Meta or Facebook, as you might still want to refer to them."
"And I'm showing you the glasses inside here in their carrying case to start with because I think it illuminates quite well what an awesome collab this is.Now first and foremost, this little button here lights up.It goes green when you remove the glasses or red when the battery's low."
"There is a little indented pairing button here in the leather carrying case itself.It really is a melding of, I think, technology and sort of that old school charm of just a regular carrying case for a pair of sunglasses, which again, illuminates the dual nature of the product itself."
"So if we open it like this, you'll see a pair of sunglasses.You might immediately notice that it is a bit bulkier than your regular sunglasses, and it is, but there are some really cool stuff to appreciate down here.So if I remove the glasses, you'll see in here that there are two little connector pins inside, well, basically this little nose ridge holder."
"When these two are depressed, these will automatically sort of catch on to the pins and it will start charging or pairing or whatever it is that you want to do.There are batteries in this thing that charges the glasses when they're not in use, kind of like a pair of wireless in-ears."
"How awesome is just the case?I mean, that was something that I completely marveled at when I started using this the first time.Now, as with a lot of things with sunglasses, it's all about personal subjective style, meaning that we ordered quite a few of these to try and see how different they can look, but go to Ray-Bans or like the collaborative website between Ray-Ban and Meta to see that these can look incredibly different depending on what your style preference is."
"So the thing is, I'm going to wear these now and you might think, that does not look good.Well, that's the nature of sunglasses, basically.So you might immediately spot here that there is some extra chunk to basically the stems here."
"And that is true, but compared to just a pair of Razor sunglasses that we brought on the show, I think like three, four years ago, this is an incredible difference.Sure, these aren't as petite as some Ray-Bans are."
"I mean, some of the stems on Ray-Bans are basically just really thin sort of wire of metal, which basically just means that they're lightweight, that they don't, you know, if you're out in the sun, they don't obscure the sun's rays, for instance, give you a different kind of tan."
"All those kinds of things means that Ray-Bans can look inherently different depending on the person wearing them.Same here, but there has to be some room for electronics, but I think they've really done a great job here."
"So if I wear them, you might be asking what they're for.Let me be clear, there is no display in these lenses right now.There are different glasses for that.These are for very, very specific purposes."
"So first and foremost, here in the stem right here are speakers.They're directional, meaning that most people, unless you are right up here, cannot hear if I'm having a phone call.There are many microphones in each stem, meaning that probably in all likelihood, you'll have a better phone calling experience, both the person listening to your voice and you listening to their voice than your regular pair of AirPods, for instance."
"They're directional in the sense that there are small speaker outlets here on these stems here.So that is actually a really cool way of just having a conversation without having something jammed into your ears."
"Because remember, this is kind of like a built-in transparency mode.You're not shut away from the world.Your ears are out, about, and are listening to the normal environment, what's going on while you're having your phone call."
"But obviously, that is one aspect that it can do.It can also, through the cameras, which we'll get to, see what it is that you're seeing, and you can ask it what something is.And it will contextualize that for you through AI."
"Are you going to use that? Probably not.What most people will probably be using these for is when you wear them, there is a little shutter button up here.And when you press it, two ultra-wide cameras that, well, basically, I think, combines to either a 12-megapixel still in what I believe is like 3,024 by 4,032, I believe is the total sort of pixel count for stills, or 1080p video."
"Now, the thing is, you might already be, like, in horror.I think most people would be.Even, like, Gen-C'ers that are used to filming more than people generations before them would."
"We see this dystopia before us, where whether we're at concerts or at holidays or just regular through life, walking through it with our automatically recording sunglasses, recording everything, thereby obscuring the reality that we're experiencing by constantly thinking about recording it."
"Well, I see that point.I would counter it in a way.For instance, we make our EVR videos, and we make travel logs, and all kinds of content that we have to professionally produce with cameras."
"Now, having a camera on your face to give you that true one-to-one, first-person look is actually a really good idea for us as professionals.It would save time."
"It would save space.And to have all of this in a pair of sunglasses is actually a really neat idea.I'm not going to comment on the overall role of the product, but rather for professionals or semi-professionals, that's actually really cool."
"And the fact that they could fit 32 gigs of internal storage, IPX4 certification so you can wear them out in the rain, and Bluetooth 5.2, and 36 hours on a charge, it's just really impressive, I think."
"There is one major problem with these, though.When we, if we were as an organization, were to use these to record footage, so let's say I'm at an expo."
"I'm at GDC, and I want to walk around and experience what it is to be there, and I want to take you with me.These glasses can only fire, meaning they can only record in portrait mode."
"And that seems like a really dumb limitation because there are ways in which we can utilize portrait mode footage.For instance, we use it on social media, which this is probably mostly designed to cater to."
"So TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, whatever that real type format would be, well, this is suited for that.But it just seems like a really dumb limitation on a user because you might not want to use portrait mode."
"And these are ultra wide lenses.They should be able to capture a regular 16 by 9 or even wider canvas than that to show more of what it is I'm seeing because believe it or not, my eyes aren't seeing in portrait mode."
"They have a much wider FOV than that.So letting me capture that just seems like an obvious thing to let me do, but it cannot do that."
"And that is a shame.So if they were to do something else with this concept, which I think they should, that would be an obvious place to start."
"But apart from that, what an awesome thing to have designed and made such a small thing, which can do so much.I only wish it could do a little bit more."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."