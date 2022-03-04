English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Quick Look) - AI Technology Has Never Looked So Cool

We put the new AI-enhanced glasses through the ringer, sharing opinions on their strengths and their weaknesses.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
If you would be rolling into the show and not knowing what we do here, well you might think that this was just a regular pair of Ray-Bans."

"It looks like the traditional leather carrying case that comes with most Ray-Bans when you buy them for $200-$250 there or thereabouts, but this is inherently different.
Because this is Ray-Ban's collaboration with Meta or Facebook, as you might still want to refer to them."

"And I'm showing you the glasses inside here in their carrying case to start with because I think it illuminates quite well what an awesome collab this is.
Now first and foremost, this little button here lights up.
It goes green when you remove the glasses or red when the battery's low."

"There is a little indented pairing button here in the leather carrying case itself.
It really is a melding of, I think, technology and sort of that old school charm of just a regular carrying case for a pair of sunglasses, which again, illuminates the dual nature of the product itself."

"So if we open it like this, you'll see a pair of sunglasses.
You might immediately notice that it is a bit bulkier than your regular sunglasses, and it is, but there are some really cool stuff to appreciate down here.
So if I remove the glasses, you'll see in here that there are two little connector pins inside, well, basically this little nose ridge holder."

"When these two are depressed, these will automatically sort of catch on to the pins and it will start charging or pairing or whatever it is that you want to do.
There are batteries in this thing that charges the glasses when they're not in use, kind of like a pair of wireless in-ears."

"How awesome is just the case?
I mean, that was something that I completely marveled at when I started using this the first time.
Now, as with a lot of things with sunglasses, it's all about personal subjective style, meaning that we ordered quite a few of these to try and see how different they can look, but go to Ray-Bans or like the collaborative website between Ray-Ban and Meta to see that these can look incredibly different depending on what your style preference is."

"So the thing is, I'm going to wear these now and you might think, that does not look good.
Well, that's the nature of sunglasses, basically.
So you might immediately spot here that there is some extra chunk to basically the stems here."

"And that is true, but compared to just a pair of Razor sunglasses that we brought on the show, I think like three, four years ago, this is an incredible difference.
Sure, these aren't as petite as some Ray-Bans are."

"I mean, some of the stems on Ray-Bans are basically just really thin sort of wire of metal, which basically just means that they're lightweight, that they don't, you know, if you're out in the sun, they don't obscure the sun's rays, for instance, give you a different kind of tan."

"All those kinds of things means that Ray-Bans can look inherently different depending on the person wearing them.
Same here, but there has to be some room for electronics, but I think they've really done a great job here."

"So if I wear them, you might be asking what they're for.
Let me be clear, there is no display in these lenses right now.
There are different glasses for that.
These are for very, very specific purposes."

"So first and foremost, here in the stem right here are speakers.
They're directional, meaning that most people, unless you are right up here, cannot hear if I'm having a phone call.
There are many microphones in each stem, meaning that probably in all likelihood, you'll have a better phone calling experience, both the person listening to your voice and you listening to their voice than your regular pair of AirPods, for instance."

"They're directional in the sense that there are small speaker outlets here on these stems here.
So that is actually a really cool way of just having a conversation without having something jammed into your ears."

"Because remember, this is kind of like a built-in transparency mode.
You're not shut away from the world.
Your ears are out, about, and are listening to the normal environment, what's going on while you're having your phone call."

"But obviously, that is one aspect that it can do.
It can also, through the cameras, which we'll get to, see what it is that you're seeing, and you can ask it what something is.
And it will contextualize that for you through AI."

"Are you going to use that? Probably not.
What most people will probably be using these for is when you wear them, there is a little shutter button up here.
And when you press it, two ultra-wide cameras that, well, basically, I think, combines to either a 12-megapixel still in what I believe is like 3,024 by 4,032, I believe is the total sort of pixel count for stills, or 1080p video."

"Now, the thing is, you might already be, like, in horror.
I think most people would be.
Even, like, Gen-C'ers that are used to filming more than people generations before them would."

"We see this dystopia before us, where whether we're at concerts or at holidays or just regular through life, walking through it with our automatically recording sunglasses, recording everything, thereby obscuring the reality that we're experiencing by constantly thinking about recording it."

"Well, I see that point.
I would counter it in a way.
For instance, we make our EVR videos, and we make travel logs, and all kinds of content that we have to professionally produce with cameras."

"Now, having a camera on your face to give you that true one-to-one, first-person look is actually a really good idea for us as professionals.
It would save time."

"It would save space.
And to have all of this in a pair of sunglasses is actually a really neat idea.
I'm not going to comment on the overall role of the product, but rather for professionals or semi-professionals, that's actually really cool."

"And the fact that they could fit 32 gigs of internal storage, IPX4 certification so you can wear them out in the rain, and Bluetooth 5.2, and 36 hours on a charge, it's just really impressive, I think."

"There is one major problem with these, though.
When we, if we were as an organization, were to use these to record footage, so let's say I'm at an expo."

"I'm at GDC, and I want to walk around and experience what it is to be there, and I want to take you with me.
These glasses can only fire, meaning they can only record in portrait mode."

"And that seems like a really dumb limitation because there are ways in which we can utilize portrait mode footage.
For instance, we use it on social media, which this is probably mostly designed to cater to."

"So TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, whatever that real type format would be, well, this is suited for that.
But it just seems like a really dumb limitation on a user because you might not want to use portrait mode."

"And these are ultra wide lenses.
They should be able to capture a regular 16 by 9 or even wider canvas than that to show more of what it is I'm seeing because believe it or not, my eyes aren't seeing in portrait mode."

"They have a much wider FOV than that.
So letting me capture that just seems like an obvious thing to let me do, but it cannot do that."

"And that is a shame.
So if they were to do something else with this concept, which I think they should, that would be an obvious place to start."

"But apart from that, what an awesome thing to have designed and made such a small thing, which can do so much.
I only wish it could do a little bit more."

"Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

Split Fiction’s Achievements list has been revealed

Split Fiction’s Achievements list has been revealed
William Shatner isn’t against returning as Captain Kirk

William Shatner isn’t against returning as Captain Kirk
Will we ever see an It Takes Two sequel?

Will we ever see an It Takes Two sequel?
Metro developer’s next game is very different

Metro developer’s next game is very different
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Quick Look) - AI Technology Has Never Looked So Cool

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Quick Look) - AI Technology Has Never Looked So Cool
MercurySteam reveals its next game

MercurySteam reveals its next game
GRTV News - Zendaya joins the cast of Shrek 5

GRTV News - Zendaya joins the cast of Shrek 5
Cupra Tavascan VZ - EV Hour

Cupra Tavascan VZ - EV Hour
GRTV News - Forza Horizon 5 will feature PS5 Pro enhancements

GRTV News - Forza Horizon 5 will feature PS5 Pro enhancements
Monster Hunter: Wilds - Livestream Replay

Monster Hunter: Wilds - Livestream Replay
Games To Look For - March 2025

Games To Look For - March 2025
Splitgate 2 - Video Preview

Splitgate 2 - Video Preview
More

Movie Trailers

Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2

Death Of A Unicorn - Official Trailer #2
A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer

A Minecraft Movie - Final Trailer
Shrek 5 - Cast Announcement Trailer

Shrek 5 - Cast Announcement Trailer
Pokémon Concierge - New Episodes Trailer

Pokémon Concierge - New Episodes Trailer
Pokémon Day 2025 Special - Dragonite and the Special Delivery

Pokémon Day 2025 Special - Dragonite and the Special Delivery
The Surfer - Official Trailer

The Surfer - Official Trailer
Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer

Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer
Mob Cops - Official Trailer

Mob Cops - Official Trailer
Havoc - Official Teaser Trailer

Havoc - Official Teaser Trailer
Ne Zha 2 - International Trailer

Ne Zha 2 - International Trailer
Fear Street: Prom Queen - Release Date Trailer

Fear Street: Prom Queen - Release Date Trailer
Holland - Official Trailer

Holland - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Cairn - IGN Fan Fest Trailer

Cairn - IGN Fan Fest Trailer
Guitar Controllers Redefined - Official Trailer

Guitar Controllers Redefined - Official Trailer
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Overview Trailer

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Overview Trailer
FragPunk - Launch Preview Trailer

FragPunk - Launch Preview Trailer
Esoteric Ebb - Announcement Trailer

Esoteric Ebb - Announcement Trailer
Gorn 2 - Announce Trailer

Gorn 2 - Announce Trailer
GEX Trilogy - Official Trailer

GEX Trilogy - Official Trailer
Blades of Fire - Announce Trailer

Blades of Fire - Announce Trailer
Prologue: Go Wayback - Gameplay Trailer

Prologue: Go Wayback - Gameplay Trailer
Forza Horizon 5 - Horizon Realms Trailer

Forza Horizon 5 - Horizon Realms Trailer
All on Board! - Launch Trailer

All on Board! - Launch Trailer
Terminator 2D: NO FATE - Announcement Trailer

Terminator 2D: NO FATE - Announcement Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More