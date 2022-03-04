English
Shrek 5

GRTV News - Zendaya joins the cast of Shrek 5

And we've got redesigns for our favourite Shrek characters.

"Hello there, welcome to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."

"So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more.
Without further ado, today we're talking Shrek 5, I don't know why I left that dramatic pause in there, it was announced yesterday evening with the first sort of teaser trailer that Shrek 5 would be coming out on the 23rd of December 2026 and we got another look at sort of our favourite Shrek characters from Donkey to Shrek himself to Shrek's daughter and Fiona who have gone under some redesigns as you can see here as it seems Shrek looks significantly older for this film alongside Cameron Diaz's Princess Fiona and Donkey as well but it has been 15 odd years since the last film in the series so maybe it's time for a fresh look."

"We saw that with Puss in Boots The Last Wish and it was to a lot of people's enjoyment, a lot of people liked the redesign for the Puss in Boots movie and so perhaps that's what Dreamworks is going here with Shrek 5.
We don't know because it could be an ugly Sonic case, it could not be at all but there's precedence for both people liking and disliking these redesigns of animated characters."

"Zendaya will be joining the cast as Shrek's daughter.
Now what's interesting is that we've not seen Shrek's other two children which he had at the end of Shrek 3 here or Shrek the Third which is quite interesting when you consider sort of how that has been built into the characters themselves and we saw it in Shrek 4 as well as Shrek 3, the fact that Shrek was becoming a parent of not just one child but three so we'd imagine that perhaps maybe these other children are being saved for a later date and there also seems to be a question of the new daughter's eye colour if I go back here and see whether we can, yeah there we go, she has brown eyes and the daughter in Shrek the Third had blue eyes but that's a question for another day."

"Pinocchio is back as well as we can see which is quite nice to see that we're going to see other people of far far away not just the Ogre family but yeah we've got no real plot details on the film itself apart from the fact that it will be coming next year and that it will have sort of Zendaya joining the cast alongside Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy playing their roles again from years and years ago."

"It's nice to see Shrek back but at the same time I think a lot of people are going to have a lot of very very high expectations for what this film might be and no matter what happens with it there's going to be some people who are going to be very loud and very disappointed with their Shrek 5. I don't know, I think considering how good the other Shreks are you can just sort of expect that we'll get some sort of different story this time around. Shrek 2 still remains one of the best animated sequels of all time and yet the series never really reached that height after that so it's fine to have what we have here and I think it's going to be interesting to see Shrek's daughter. I just hope they haven't forgotten about the other children unless they've all combined into one in some weird Ogre thingy. Maybe that's how Ogres work, we don't know. Ogres are like onions, they have layers, maybe the children all combine to make different layers, that's actually quite interesting. Maybe that's the reality, you heard it here first folks."

"Anyway, let me know what you think about the Shrek 5 reveal, what you think about Zendaya joining the cast, what you think the plot's going to be, let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

