Forza Horizon 5

GRTV News - Forza Horizon 5 will feature PS5 Pro enhancements

Playground's racing title will launch on Sony's console in April.

Audio transcription

"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Forza Horizon, believe it or not.
And the reason we're talking about this is, you know, the game is, it's quite old at this point."

"It came out in late 2021.
But the reason why we're talking about it is because it's coming to PlayStation 5 soon.
We've recently just got a bunch of new information about that.
And it's actually quite interesting because I think it showcases something that I personally wasn't really thinking about a whole lot about Xbox's strategy of bringing many of its big sort of temple releases to PlayStation 5."

"And that includes the fact that they can now tap into the PS5 Pro enhancements because Forza Horizon 5 will technically be a version on PlayStation that's better than the version on Xbox.
So let's have a look."

"So yes, to start with Forza Horizon 5 launches on PS5 in April.
We finally have a release date and details about improvements on PlayStation 5 Pro.
Oh, and all platforms are getting a massive update filled with fun stuff.
So it's a big, big month coming up for Forza Horizon fans."

"So Playground didn't want to give us an exact date when they finally confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5, but settled with saying this spring.
We didn't have to wait long for more juicy details.
The trailer below reveals that Forza Horizon 5 launch launching on PS5 the 29th of April."

"You can get it earlier than that, however, as buying the premium edition will give you access on the 25th.
This is the same date as the Horizon Realms update shown in the trailer becomes available on all platforms."

"So everyone can enjoy racing through a collection of 11 of the player's favorite evolving world updates and a brand new stadium track together.
Thanks to crossplay.
Those of you with a PS5 Pro will be able to experience this with increased visual fidelity in performance mode 60fps and ray traced car reflections in races and free roam in quality mode at 30fps."

"Now we'll come back to that in a moment, but the really interesting thing here is that the PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5 isn't just for PlayStation players, obviously, because there's going to be these updates that is coming to all versions of the game.
So it's quite exciting, really, when you look at it in that regard."

"And then also as well, you have the fact that it's going to be PS5 Pro enhanced.
So anyone that has that console, which admittedly is probably quite a small audience, but anyone who does have that console will be able to experience Forza Horizon 5 in a better way than those on Xbox can do."

"So really quite interesting this here.
I'm trying to find the exact information about the firm PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements.
I'm trying to find it at the same time as talking to you guys.
I think I'm nearly there, one second."

"So we're talking here about, let me bring it back up for everyone.
It's this little bit here, which I'll just zoom in.
So Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 features two rendering modes to choose from, performance 60fps and quality 30fps."

"I believe on Xbox Series X it offers that as well, so that's no change there.
But here on PS5 Pro, the performance mode receives increased visual fidelity while quality mode has ray traced car reflections and races and free roam.
So the game's going to look even better, which is quite surprising because Forza Horizon 5 already looks really, really good."

"But yeah, it's coming in April or late April, which is about the same sort of time Xbox players are going to be diving into games like South of Midnight and Claire Obscure.
So it means that PlayStation fans have something to look forward to this coming April from the Xbox portfolio, which is something exciting all the same because PlayStation doesn't really have anything for its own fans this April."

"But I would assume that this is going to be the case going forward now as well.
Every time that we see an Xbox game, an Xbox exclusive game in the past, come to PlayStation 5, it's probably going to have PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements.
So technically the best way to experience Xbox games in the future is going to be on a PlayStation console, which is really, really exciting, or Xbox console gaming experiences, I guess, because the PC versions are probably still going to be better if you have a proper battle station rig."

"But yeah, exciting all the same.
I will be sure to keep an eye on this and to keep you updated with anything else that comes.
But otherwise, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News."

"But I will be back now on Monday for the next one.
So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side.
Take care, everyone."

GRTV News

