GRTV News - Kevin Feige, Dave Filoni named as possible successors to Kathleen Kennedy

Who will be the next leader of Star Wars?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual going over the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, interviews, exclusives, movie reviews, series reviews and of course so much more, but without further ado, today's news piece, we're talking about Kathleen Kennedy and her potential step down from Lucasfilm, from being Lucasfilm's president by the end of this year, now that was going to leave a massive gap in sort of Lucasfilm's leadership and one that could be filled by a number of candidates, now Kathleen Kennedy is certainly not the most popular figure when it comes to Star Wars, she's had her fair share of controversies, not just from the sort of ups and downs that the franchise has seen in terms of critical and fan reception, but also the fact that her politics have seemingly been called out before by a few fans as being too woke and basically the whole anti-woke stuff just applies to Kathleen, however, whatever your thoughts on that, she is the president, that means that she's going to leave some big shoes to fill as it's important to remember it as well as the Hollywood Reporter points out in this long piece about who could take over Kathleen Kennedy, that her role is ten percent creative perhaps, with the rest of it being dedicated to, you know, sort of meetings and other executive things, pleasing fans, you know, working out the finances, all that sort of stuff, it's sort of the vast majority of her job, so when people look at the creative things and blame Kathleen Kennedy, it's possible that could be entirely not her fault, in any case, there's a few names, Jon Favreau kicking off the list, obviously he kicked off the Mandalorian and Star Wars' big sort of TV debut and it was seen as a really, really good Star Wars series, it might have dropped off over the, you know, the next couple of seasons, that's entirely up to you, but in any case, the first season was widely very well received and it's possible that he could take over Kennedy's job, however, considering how little of it is creative, it's likely that Favreau would just not want to be involved, considering how much he would want to direct and produce and not just be an executive, the same is kind of true for Dave Filoni, now Dave Filoni is a big favourite among the fans because of his work on Star Wars The Clone Wars, the fact that he was mentored by George Lucas himself and the fact that he has a clear understanding of Star Wars and a passion for the franchise that goes beyond a lot of suits that would take over the position, however, again, Filoni is seen more as a TV guy, less of a movie guy and he's also someone who would want to be creatively involved in the process, meaning he's likely out of the running here. We can also see Kevin Feige's name put on there, Kevin Feige would be a lot better at the executive role, the sort of 90% of the job and he's also got that creative understanding, he has an understanding of Star Wars, he's a fan of it, he almost had a movie until it got scrapped, as so many other Star Wars projects did, and yet he also seems like someone who might not be exactly perfect because he sort of stewarded Marvel past its peak, the perfect time, as the Hollywood Reporter notes for him to step down would have been seen as after Endgame and Infinity War, that sort of big peak of Marvel where he could step away and say, I'm leaving it in the hands of someone else, but now it seems he's very, very much too closely attached to Marvel to be pulled away from a massive franchise like Star Wars, which would take over his full time, you'd imagine. J.J. Abrams, Emma Watts, Hannah Mangella have also been listed, but no one has so far seemed like the perfect candidate, it's interesting because Kennedy apparently did want to step down a few years ago or very recently, and yet couldn't see someone as her clear successor to do so, so we don't really know who could take over Star Wars, it's possible as well that it could be Dave Filoni or Jon Favreau, plus someone else so that one of them could handle the creative prospects for Star Wars and another one could handle the business side. Let me know who you think should take over Star Wars, what are your thoughts on Kathleen Kennedy's reign, and let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GeoTV News, goodbye."
