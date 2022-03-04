GRTV News - DC Studios bosses have been talking with Warner Bros.' game developers about DC Universe projects

NetherRealm and Rocksteady were mentioned.
"There was a few different shows that took place last night, but they're quite small things, smaller indies that they're focused on, so instead we're going to look at this.Now basically, the core thing to know is that when this new era of the DC Universe was sort of announced, when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over and announced their big grand plans for it, they basically said that eventually there will be games that are part of it, and they will be canon, and they will be part of the wider whole."
"But obviously, the DC Universe has barely started, so we've barely heard anything about that on the games front, and games usually take a very long time to make, so the question is starting to be asked now as to what this will look like, because if they start making the games today, or maybe started from this year or something, then maybe they'll be ready by the end of the decade."
"Who knows?If we're talking about big games.But anyway, James Gunn has now started talking more about this, and revealed that he's already in conversation with some of Warner Brothers Games' biggest studios, namely NetherRealm and Rocksteady."
So yes, James Gunn is in talks with NetherRealm and Rocksteady about upcoming DCU titles.
"The only title we know is in the works is the seemingly troubled Wonder Woman, which was started before the DCU was even conceived though.Since then, we've heard nothing more.Does that mean the plans have been scrapped?No, apparently not, because during a recent event via ComicBook.com, Safran said that there is a collaboration with the game developers, and that dialogue has started."
"We work incredibly closely with J.B. Perrette, who runs Sight of Vision.It's really the first time it's ever been this way at Warner Brothers.So James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under J.B., whether it's NetherRealm or Rocksteady."
"We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we're interested in, and that they're interested in.So Gunn has also had a bit to say on the matter, and how the collaboration can lead to bigger projects and more participation."
"So we see the design for the projects in their very earlier stages, talk about those.We talk about what the story might be, and we'll say, well, you maybe want to go this way, because we're planning on maybe doing something with this character.So there are DCU games on the way, but which characters they are based on are things we can only speculate about at this point."
"It is, however, rumoured that Rocksteady is finally going to work with Batman again, which one could imagine will tie in with the upcoming Batman movie in the DCU.Safran concludes by saying that there is a project, the next project is a few years away.So yeah, it's a couple of years, we've had some pretty active involvement in some stuff coming up."
"It's really interesting.So which DC heroes do you think should get their own games first?Now, I think that you've got to be a little bit careful doing this, and having them properly canon, because the film side of things, and the TV side of things, I guess, it moves at such a faster rate than the game side will."
"So if you ask Rocksteady to build another, let's say, hypothetically, another Arkham trilogy, another Batman trilogy, it could take them 15 years, whereas in that time we could have three, four Batman movies in that time, or it could even be up into double digits for the amount of times Batman's appeared in the DC universe."
"So I think you've got to be careful with this, and I think it's an opportunity to explore characters that are probably less known.Because if you focus on these big sort of tentpole names in the DC universe, then there's going to be those questions asked as to how they connect together and all that."
"And sometimes it'll get a little bit wobbly and a little bit confusing.It happens all the time.It happens with Marvel when they started doing TV shows, and everyone was like, well, I'm watching a TV show, so I go watch a movie, none of it makes sense."
"So I don't know whether it's better, to be honest, whether it would suit more if they did Elseworlds projects for video games, or alternatively, again, if they focused on smaller characters, then maybe you'll see that version of a character pop up.Like we often hear, we hear people sort of really hoping that they see Cal Kestis pop up in a live-action Star Wars show or something like that."
"That'd be my sort of take on it.Whether that'll be the case, who knows?Again, Wonder Woman is still in development.There's been very troubling reports about it, meaning it's probably not going to be debuting for a couple of years, maybe a few years."
"And Rocksteady, the reports we are hearing is that they've only really started work on their next title very recently, so it could be, again, three, four, five years until we see that make its arrival.But the rumours are that it's going to be back to what Rocksteady do best, i.e. a single player, brawler, action, Batman game."
"Rumours suggest that it might be a Batman Beyond game, who knows?But again, as we hear more about all of this stuff, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.So until then, thank you for watching this episode of GRTV News, and I'll be back tomorrow for the next one."
